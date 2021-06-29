Police department nets positive recruitment for the first time in over a decade

A major milestone for the city administration has been accomplished, though officials say the job is not yet done.

The Kokomo Police Department recently netted positive recruitment, meaning that for the first time in over a decade, there have been more new hires than retirements within the department. According to KPD Chief Doug Stout, the department has 83 officers, up from 76 in January 2020. Though Stout said the department was moving in a positive direction, the retirements were making netting positive difficult.

“Overall, it’s a little frustrating to be able to have the support and the understanding on why we need to increase our numbers for the safety of our community and only be up net seven after 22 hires. But as chief of police, I am happy that we are at least not moving backwards.”

Stout said that past studies indicated that KPD needed to bolster its officer count. The chief said that, ultimately, he would like to have the force exceed 100 officers in order to plan for retirements and possible attrition.

The city’s efforts to bolster the ranks of the KPD began early in the Mayor Tyler Moore administration. Recruitment strategies were implemented, such as running a KPD advertisement on television aimed at enticing police officers around the state to take a job in the City of Firsts. The ad ran on cable stations in Indianapolis and South Bend markets and featured Moore and members of the KPD while espousing the 20-percent increase in pay that was implemented earlier that year.

“That raised a lot of eyebrows and created a lot of interest in the Kokomo Police Department,” Moore said, “and then really let those who are interested to either, within law enforcement, to lateral transfer or to consider being recruited. At the time when, across the country cities, we’re talking about defunding the police, we shined a light here in Kokomo that the city administration supported its police department in its efforts and was doing what it could to try and increase the numbers.

“ … Now we’ve got a few more bodies to put on patrol that allows us to better police the community and start working on improving the relationship with those in the community. And I think that’s going to be the key is that we continue to add officers. It will better our community policing and community relations aspect of the department.”

In order to shift the KPD toward community policing and increase officer outreach, the department was overhauled early on to put more officers on patrol. The hierarchy within KPD has shifted away from a model that entailed a chief, three majors, and six captains at the head of the department. Now, the department operates with a chief at the helm, followed by Assistant Chief Teresa Galloway and Major Brian Seldon.

But perhaps the most successful mode of recruitment, Stout said, was the creation of a unit aimed solely at doing just that: recruiting.

“Right now, based on the feedback of our recruitment unit, we’re going to continue on this path right now until it either starts dropping off or that doesn’t prove to be effective,” Stout said. “Right now, it has proven to be nothing but effective and nothing but positive for obtaining applicants and lateral transfer to the Kokomo Police Department.”

The recruitment unit was outfitted with tools to help in that regard, including a community outreach vehicle, supplies, and the means to attend events and perform outreach to become more visible to the community, according to Moore.

Though the police department has netted positive for the first time in over a decade, both Stout and Moore reiterated that recruitment efforts are not over.

According to Stout, there are three officers who plan to retire in the next two-and-a-half years, though unexpected additional retirements may occur. Regardless, that timeframe provides a good opportunity to continue the trend for positive recruitment within the department.

“A lot of that is attributed to the city administration’s support, the work of everyone involved with this department, with emphasis on the new recruiting unit that I created last year that has been very successful in gaining interest not just back into law enforcement but gaining interest in the Kokomo Police Department. It was always and, in my opinion, still is a top-notch police department in this state,” said Stout.