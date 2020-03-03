Police: Couple burned, beaten, and sexually assaulted during confinement

When a man was found duct-taped and bound in a bathtub earlier this month at the scene of a murder, Kokomo Police Department investigators found that he was only one of the victims who had been confined and tortured at the hands of a group of alleged suspects.
It started with the discovery of Lashay Young-Beard’s body outside of an apartment at 703 S. Courtland Ave. on Feb. 3. There police found a victim of torture, and subsequently discovered video evidence of a girlfriend and boyfriend being sexually assaulted, confined, and burned with a hand-held torch last year.
Previously, police arrested Troy L. Wilson, Uriah M. Levy, and Steven B. Allen in connection with the Feb. 3 incident, although none has been charged with fatally shooting Young-Beard.
According to a newly-released transcript from a court hearing, police uncovered the video on Wilson’s phone. During a probable cause hearing on Feb. 12, KPD detectives testified about the approximately 40-minute video and an interview they had with one of the victims.
The detective in the hearing identified Wilson as the man allegedly videotaping the incident, as the person recording the torture turned the phone and showed his face. The video evidence launched a further investigation by the KPD officers, resulting in charges being leveled against multiple individuals for the recorded incident of torture, as well as the rape of the woman depicted in the video that took place during a second incident of confinement.
According to police testimony, the video had been recorded in the fall of 2019. A detective located the woman in the video, and through her testimony and the video evidence, police told Superior II Judge Brant Parry what transpired during the 2019 torture of the woman and her boyfriend.
The woman told investigators she and her boyfriend went to a residence on East Superior Street. When they arrived, Wilson, Jamie Travis, and Amanda Bogue were there. She said an altercation began between those individuals, herself, and her boyfriend. According to detective testimony, the couple was forced to undress and “they start slapping [the couple] around.” From there, “guns came out.”
The victim identified Wilson as the “ring leader” as the beating progressed. She said Bogue smacked her, punched her, and utilized a blade to cut her foot. The victim showed scars from the cut during her interview with the officer.
During their confinement, Travis produced a small torch and began to burn the individuals. The woman said he burned her genitals and upper thigh areas, which she said bore scars. The video officers testified about also allegedly showed the torch being taken to the side of the woman’s face, but it wasn’t clear if it made contact with her. The video also indicated the torch was used on the man and was placed “within inches” of his tongue.
Officers also testified that Travis stomped on the male victim’s head, resulting in a “laceration above his right eye that was bleeding very heavily.” The couple also was forced to point firearms at each other, and both were forced to hold gun magazines in their mouths. Police also testified that Travis penetrated the man with a pistol.
The woman told the detective that the incident lasted “all night,” with the victims being undressed during the torture. Eventually, the woman said she and her boyfriend were confined to a closet with another unidentified man, who was unknown to the couple. Police are seeking information concerning who the unknown victim is.
“She goes, ‘I thought they were going to kill us,’” a detective testified. “I asked her how she got away, and she said the homeowners came home and asked everyone, ‘What’s going on? Why is everybody here in our apartment?’ And she said at that point in time we ran out of the closet, ran down the stairs and out the door, and left everything we had in that house.”
The only reason the victim could think of for the assaults was that her boyfriend owed Wilson $20 or $25 for drugs.
The woman also told the detective a second incident occurred on Christmas Day last year. At that time, the woman said Brittany Causey texted her, asking to come to apartments on South Main Street. The woman and the same man from the previous incident went to the apartments at Causey’s request.
When they arrived, the woman said she was “shocked” to see Wilson there. She said he immediately demanded the couple’s car keys and cell phones. After relinquishing the items, the woman claimed Wilson began to beat her boyfriend. The woman stopped the beating, which lasted about 15 minutes, by telling Wilson to stop and asking to go somewhere private so she could ask him why he was beating her boyfriend.
The woman and Wilson, testified a detective, went to a bathroom to discuss the reasons for the incident.
“While [Wilson] was beating [the man] up he said he was going to have sex with [the woman] before you leave,” said the detective during the hearing. “So, then they go back into the bathroom, and Troy Wilson tells her, ‘You’re either going to do one of two things: you either are going to have sex with me or you’re going to take my gun and you’re going to shoot [the man] and kill him.’”
The woman told investigators Wilson proceeded to rape her. At some point while they were at the residence, a detective also testified that Causey struck the woman at least 20 times, causing bruising and swelling to the woman’s face.
“She couldn’t believe it because Brittany called her over there, so she thought Brittany set this thing all up because Troy Wilson wanted to do this again to them,” said the detective.
The woman told the detective she didn’t come forward because she feared for her life.
As a result of the hearings, the following charges have been filed against the three individuals:
Troy L. Wilson, 31 years of age for 2 Counts of Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony and 2 Counts of Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony, 3 Counts of Battery, Level 5 and 6 Felony and 1 Count of Rape, Level 3 Felony.
Jamie A. Travis, 33 years of age for 2 Counts of Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony and 2 Counts of Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony, 2 Counts of Criminal Recklessness, Level 6 Felony and 2 Counts of Battery, Level 5 Felony.
Amanda Bogue, 32 years of age for 2 Counts of Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony and 2 Counts of Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony, 2 Counts of Criminal Recklessness, Level 6 Felony and 2 Counts of Battery, Level 5 Felony.
Brittany A. Causey, 21 years of age for 2 Counts of Criminal Confinement, Level 3 Felony and 1 Count of Battery, Level 6 Felony.
All were arrested and held on $500,000 bonds with no percent, no bondsman, and no credit cards allowed.
The investigation regarding the incident is ongoing, including into who the unknown male confinement victim may be. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Callers may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.