Police: Child abuse warrants issues after 4-year-old was treated for severe burns

The Kokomo Police Department has issued warrants for two adults after a child was treated at MedExpress for severe burns to her hands.

On March 3, KPD officers were sent to MedExpress at 1010 S. Reed Road in reference to assisting the Department of Child Protective Services with the custodial removal of a 4-year-old child. Upon arrival to MedExpress, officers found the 4-year-old was being treated for severe burns to her hands.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued out of Howard Superior Court I for the arrest of the following individuals:

Allison Bays, 26

• Neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony

• Neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony

Dakota D. Barton, 27

• Neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony

Investigators have attempted to locate Bays and Barton but had not located them at this time. This case remains active for investigation. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Bays or Barton or anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.

(Correction: An earlier version of this article stated the date officers went to MedExpress as May 3. The correct date is March 3.)