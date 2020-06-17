A Kokomo man wanted after escaping a SWAT standoff in April has been apprehended in Marion.

On April 27, Hubert Tabor was spotted by officers from the Kokomo Police Department, and he fled on foot into an East Madison Street residence. Tabor was wanted on warrants at that time. KPD officers and SWAT team members searched the East Madison Street on that date; however, Tabor evaded apprehension. A subsequent investigation by KPD detectives provided information that Tabor was at a residence in Marion, Ind.

On June 11, detectives with the KPD’s Criminal Investigations Division partnered with the Indiana State Police, Marion Police Department, and the Grant County “JEAN” team to conduct a search for the wanted 49-year-old male. Tabor was actively wanted through Howard County for:

• Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, Level 4 felony

• Resisting law enforcement, A misdemeanor

• Felon carrying a handgun, Level 5 felony

• Possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony

• Domestic battery, Level 5 felony

• Invasion of privacy, Level 6 felony

• Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, Level 6 felony

• Warrant from grant county for petition to revoke - Probation violation

A search warrant was obtained to enter and search a residence in Marion. Tabor was found hiding inside. Tabor was placed into custody without further incident. Tabor currently is being held at the Grant County Jail and will be transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center on a later date.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court of law.