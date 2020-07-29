Police: 20-year-old shot in the leg

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating after a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Yesterday at 10:40 p.m., KPD officers responded to a reported shooting at 1600 S. Plate Street. Officers located Hannah Moore, 20, of Kokomo with a gunshot wound to the leg. Moore was transported to a local hospital for additional treatment and was uncooperative with investigators.
A stolen firearm was located at the scene of this shooting. KPD is asking for any potential witnesses or residents in the area with home video surveillance footage of the incident to contact the department.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.