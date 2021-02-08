Police: 17-year-old accidently shoots friend in leg

A juvenile and an adult have been arrested after police say one of them accidently shot a friend in the leg.

Last Friday, Howard County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo for a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a 17-year-old male who had been accidently shot in the leg while at his friend 21-year-old Gatlyn K. Eagle’s residence at Greentown Estates.

The victim further stated that he was at the residence with another 17-year-old friend who had driven him to the hospital. The victim was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

During the investigation, detectives determined that prior to the shooting, all three subjects were at Eagle’s residence, watching videos and smoking marijuana in his room. While there, “Eagle retrieved a 9mm handgun from his closet and began showing the two juveniles,” according to a press release from the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

While one of the 17-year-olds was handling the handgun, he accidentally discharged the handgun and shot the other 17-year-old male in the leg. After realizing what happened, the 17-year-old who discharged the handgun drove the victim to the hospital for treatment.

The 17-year-old juvenile suspect was detained and transported to the Kinsey Youth Center for violations of Indiana Code (IC) 35-42-2-2 “Criminal Recklessness” as a Level 5 Felony, IC 35-45-1-5 “Visiting a Common Nuisance” as a Level 6 Felony, and IC 35-47-10-5 “Child in Possession of a Firearm” as a Class A Misdemeanor.

Eagle was arrested and transported to the Howard County Jail for violations of IC 35-44.1-2-2 “Obstruction of Justice” as a Level 6 Felony, IC 35-46-1-8 “Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor” as a Level 5 Felony, and IC 35-45-1-5 “Maintaining a Common Nuisance” as a Level 6 Felony.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Greentown Police Department.