Pizza delivery driver robbed

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed over the weekend.
On Oct. 24 just before 10:30 p.m., officers from the Kokomo Police Department responded to a local pizza company in reference to a report of a robbery that had occurred to a driver during a recent delivery.
It was reported that the driver attempted to make a delivery in the 100 block of South Waugh Street when he was confronted outside by two adult black males, appearing to be in their early 20s. One male was described as being tall and skinny, and the other male was described as being short and stocky. The males demanded the driver produce all of his belongings. The driver stated one of the males acted as if he was holding a handgun underneath his hooded sweatshirt.
A physical altercation ensued between the driver and the two male suspects. The suspects were able to flee the area with the driver’s delivery bag containing miscellaneous food items. The driver was not injured during the incident.
KPD asks anyone with home surveillance video who resides in the area to check their systems and contact the department if they have captured this incident. This case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sergeant Rich Benzinger at 765-456-7324 or by email at rbenzinger@cityofkokomo.org. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.