Pet vaccines, Love Bus for Humane Society

The Kokomo Humane Society has been awarded multiple grants that will allow it to transport more animals to events around the county and provide pet vaccination clinics.

One grant, awarded through the nonprofit Petco Love, will allow the Humane Society to offer owners free vaccination clinics for their pets.

“There are lots of owners out there who maybe can’t afford to have their animals vaccinated,” Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society, said. “These are the standard cat and dog shots. It’s not a rabies vaccine, but the other ones for things like Parvo, which is a really serious disease dogs get. They’re important vaccinations.”

The first clinic, which will be held on Oct. 26 at Petco, will provide dogs with the DHPP vaccination to prevent distemper, parvovirus, parainfluenza, and two types of hepatitis. Cats will receive a FVRCP vaccination, which protects against feline viral rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia.

Wolfe said anyone interested in registering their animals for vaccinations can call the Humane Society at 765-452-6224 to schedule a time. She said the money from the grant is not meant to be used for animals in the shelter, but is dedicated specifically for pet owners who might not otherwise be able to vaccinate their cats and dogs.

“[Petco Love is] not just funding shelter pets or the animal shelters. They’re really concerned about owned animals, and they want people to be able to take care of the pets they have,” Wolfe said. “If [owners] are unable to do that, [Petco Love] is doing this to help. It’s really pretty amazing.”

The clinic will also offer microchipping services for pets for $20.

“If you have the money to have your animal microchipped, it’s really a great thing,” Wolfe said. “You’re protecting against losing them forever if they get lost. It’s not a guarantee, but it will definitely help get your animal back home again.”

The Humane Society also received a $225,000 grant from the Lazin Animal Foundation to build a mobile adoption vehicle, which will be called the Love Bus.

The 26-foot long Love Bus is being custom built and will arrive at the Humane Society in September 2022.

“This will be a way to bring animals out into the community,” Wolfe said. “If people can’t come to the shelter, we can come to them. We’re gearing up to do more off-site adoption events, and sometimes just getting an animal out of a shelter, they look different. They’re more comfortable, they’re excited to be out. They’re more like the [animals] you see at home.”

Eddie Dietzen, outreach coordinator at the Kokomo Humane Society, said the Love Bus will help people who struggle to enter the shelter.

“For some people it’s just too sad,” Dietzen said. “They don’t want to come into a shelter environment because we have lots of animals looking for homes, and sometimes it’s just too much to see. They might pick the one that’s right for them, but then they see all the ones that are not getting homes that day, and it’s a little too much on their hearts. Our off-site adoptions tend to help us serve the people who don’t want to come into the shelter.”

Dietzen said the Humane Society has partnered with many local businesses in the community to hold adoption events. He said he’s noticed people tend to visit the shelter more after they go to an adoption event, and he believes being out in the community acts as a reminder the Humane Society is an option.

“Maybe they’ve been out looking for a dog and just haven’t thought to check with us yet,” Dietzen said. “It serves to remind people that we’re here.”

Dietzen said events in the past have been limited to how many volunteers he had and how many animals he could fit in the back of the Humane Society’s van. With the Love Bus, that will no longer be a problem because each animal will have a personal kennel.

“One of the great things about the Love Bus that will just kick open the doors as to the amount of adoptions we can do is the amount of animals we’ll be able to bring. The Love Bus is going to have individual kennels for the animals, whereas previously, to take a dog to an adoption event I would need a volunteer to be with that animal for the whole time.”

Dietzen said the Humane Society has previously been limited to bringing dogs to events that were small, easy to transport, and walked well on leashes. The bus will allow the Humane Society to bring a wider variety of dogs that otherwise would not have fit the criteria to be brought to off-site adoption events.

The Love Bus will also make it easier to plan and prepare for events. Dietzen said the paperwork, pens, and various other supplies needed at off-site events will be stored in the bus, so preparation is just a matter of “loading up the animals and hitting the road.”

Dietzen is especially excited to use the Love Bus for partnered events with Mental Health America called Lunch on a Leash. Lunch on a Leash allows businesses to bring their employees to the Humane Society on their lunch breaks and walk the animals.

“Once we have the Love Bus, that’s something we’ll be able to expand,” Deitzen said. “We can actually go to places instead of having everybody come to the shelter. That’s another way [the Love Bus] will benefit the community.”