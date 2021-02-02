Pet nonprofit outraged after woman finds dog shot

A local pet nonprofit is outraged after a woman found a caged dog by the side of the road that apparently was left for dead.

Melissa Rybolt had just passed S.R. 19 heading east last week when she saw a cage on the side of the road with what looked like a dog in it. Rybolt turned around to check on it, and she couldn’t believe her eyes.

“I got out, and it was the dog,” Rybolt said. “And I tried talking to it and shaking the cage and moving him, and he wouldn’t get up. And I grabbed my phone and called the non-emergency number, and I thought the dog froze to death because it was so heavy in the cage. But then I saw blood at the bottom and thought, ‘Oh, look, he must have been trying to get out. I thought that must be what the blood was from.”

Instead, Rybolt realized the dog appeared to have been shot.

After contacting the non-emergency line, Rybolt posted a picture to Facebook, which circulated quickly, garnering cries of injustice. Although details are scant on the matter, an investigation was launched by the Howard County Sheriff’s Department. Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher confirmed last week that his department had begun an investigation into the matter, though no further details were available at the time.

Mary Rouse, director of Pals for Paws, a local nonprofit animal rescue, was contacted about the dog shortly after the post began making rounds online. She quickly made her way to where the dog had been left, but the dog already had been picked up by authorities. Rouse contacted the Kokomo Humane Society to check on the dog, and she said she was told it had succumbed to its injuries.

In Indiana, it is a level 6 felony for any person “who knowingly or intentionally kills a vertebrate animal with the intent to threaten, intimidate, coerce, harass, or terrorize a family or household member commits domestic violence animal cruelty.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Likewise, it’s a class A misdemeanor to abandon an animal in a person’s custody, recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally neglects the animal or commits cruelty to an animal. The offense is a level 6 felony if the individual has an unrelated prior conviction for the same offense.

This is not Howard County’s first brush with animal cruelty.

Last summer, 19-year-old Krystal Scott was arrested after the FBI raided her home, yielding “numerous animal parts and skulls that were consistent with the size of cats and dogs.” Scott had posted videos and images to social media that depicted her “graphically killing cats and dogs by hanging, skinning, and other means.”

Scott faces two federal charges of making and distributing animal crush videos, which are violations of the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act.

Rouse said that laws against animal cruelty “have to be enforced.”

“I would like for us to be a more humane community,” Rouse said. “I think we need to say zero tolerance for this type of behavior, and we need to follow through with the laws that protect our animals. But we have to enforce them, and this is something that our community just can’t tolerate.”

On the Pals for-Paws Animal Rescue Facebook page, Rouse encouraged the community to help get justice for the dog.

“We hear everyone, and everyone wants justice for this dog as do we. We were told the Kokomo humane society is dealing with this situation and we all want these criminals held accountable. We need animal control and the lawmakers to know we aren’t standing for anyone getting off Scott free (sic). Make the punishment fit the crime! Please voice any and all concerns to animal control. We are a rescue, unfortunately we don’t have the power to prosecute,” read the post.