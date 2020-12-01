Peru woman dies in Cass County crash

A Peru woman, who was the passenger in a vehicle, died today in a crash at the intersection of U.S. 24 and Logansport Road.
At approximately 9:44 a.m. officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department responded to the two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary crash investigation by Trooper Steven Glass revealed that B. Scott McCoy Sr., 52, Peru, Ind., was driving a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer on Logansport Road crossing U.S. 24. The Mercury, for an undetermined reason, pulled into the path of a westbound 2015 Volvo semi-tractor that was pulling an empty box trailer. The Volvo, driven by Harold Clinch, 55, Milan, Mo., hit the Mercury in the passenger’s side.
Shownelle McCoy, 44, Peru, Ind., a passenger in the Mercury, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. McCoy Sr. was flown from the crash scene with unknown injuries to a Fort Wayne hospital. Clinch was not injured.
According to a press release, neither drugs nor alcohol were suspected as having contributed to the crash.
Glass was assisted at the crash scene by Lutheran Medical Helicopter, the New Waverly Fire Department, the Peru Fire Department, Cass County EMS, Master Trooper Chris Miller, Master Trooper Ezariah Bricknell, Master Trooper Aaron Schall, Senior Trooper Jeremy Perez, Senior Trooper Todd Trottier, and Trooper Jon Cole.