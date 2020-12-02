It’s been a good year for website views for the Kokomo Perspective.
The number of page views at kokomoperspective.com are nearing 8 million, more than doubling the number of page views from last year, which came in at nearly 3.6 million.
As of Monday, the website was at 7.9 million page views, and that doesn’t include the number of pages being read on the Kokomo Perspective’s mobile app, which can be downloaded on smartphone devices.
For opportunities to advertise online with the Kokomo Perspective, contact our sales staff, Bill Eldridge and Kathy McCarter, at 765-437-0430 and 765-210-5507, respectively.
Visit us online throughout the week to read up-to-the-minute news and features.