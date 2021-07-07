Perspective sports reporter wins Best in Indiana journalism award

Kokomo Perspective Sports Reporter John Renfrow recently won a Best in Indiana journalism award.
Renfrow received third place in the category of sports reporting among publications with circulations below 30,000 in the Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Best in Indiana Contest.
He won the award for the December 2020 article titled “Local coach leads fight for social justice.” The article details IU Kokomo’s head basketball coach’s efforts to start a coalition against inequality not only on the court but also as the director of the new Black Student Center. Colie Shelwick said she hoped to “affect both sides of the aisle” by serving her team and also more students within the IU Kokomo system.