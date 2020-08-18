Perspective reviews bodycam footage from arrest that resulted in injuries

Injuries a Kokomo man sustained during an arrest earlier this month resulted in the Kokomo Police Department reviewing bodycam footage and also playing it for the family members of the suspect and Ten Point Coalition.

KPD put out a press release stating that the footage showed the suspect, Keeshum Woodard, 23, received the injuries as a result of falling after being tased when he ran from officers. Last week, the Perspective also was able to view this footage after submitting a FOIA request, though KPD denied a request to release the footage to the newspaper.

The footage was shown from two bodycams worn by officers Alex Toth and Justin Macky. On Aug. 2 at approximately 2:41 a.m., the officers responded to a reported disturbance at Sycamore and Main streets. When officers arrived, there was no altercation, and a group of individuals was walking south from the area. Officers observed a silver Jeep near Main and Superior streets and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for an observed traffic infraction.

The footage began after Toth had stopped the vehicle. The operator of the vehicle was Woodard who was known to officers and had several outstanding warrants for battery resulting in bodily injury (misdemeanor), possession of a handgun without a license (felony), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), and a warrant from Hamilton County.

According to bodycam footage observed by the Perspective, Toth detained Woodard and received back up from Macky. As Macky was approaching Toth, he asked, “Hey buddy, what’s up?” and said to Woodard, “Chill out, Keeshum, chill.”

When Macky neared Toth and Woodard, Woodard fled.

As Woodard ran toward the corner of Sycamore and Main streets near Cook McDoogal’s, officer Toth deployed his taser. The taser hit Woodard in the back of his head.

When Woodard was tased, he fell and was rendered unconscious from the fall and taser. The two officers ran to Woodard, and Toth was heard saying, “He’s good. He’s out.”

Woodard was unconscious for less than a minute. The footage showed Toth and Macky keeping the unconscious Woodard on the ground. Woodard was detained when he regained consciousness.

Woodard repeatedly tried to sit up and stand, but the officers stopped him from doing so. In the audio of the footage, Woodard slurred his words, and Toth told him repeatedly, “You got knocked out, Keeshum.” “You got knocked out.” “Chill, Keeshum.”

Onlookers at the scene, who were not identified or seen in the footage, were told by the officers to stay back and that Woodard been knocked unconscious after falling.

While Toth detained Woodard, Macky blocked off the intersections near the scene. The officers on the scene called for medical personnel, who arrived shortly after.

The medical personnel removed taser wires from where they had hit Keeshum in the head. Keeshum asked for his phone, but it was unclear in the footage whether he received it.

Officers then took Woodard to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment before he was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center.

Woodard was arrested for operating without ever obtaining a license (class C misdemeanor), resisting law enforcement (class A misdemeanor), obstruction of justice (level 6 felony), and possession of methamphetamine (level 6 felony).

Though KPD declined to release the footage to the paper, KPD Captain Tonda Cockrell said no one has been denied access to viewing the footage who has filed a public access request.

“The Kokomo Police Department and the City administration has provided the officers’ body-worn videos to all parties who filed a public access request for viewing,” said Cockrell.

On Aug. 4, members of the Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo, administrators from KPD, and Mayor Tyler Moore reviewed the bodycam footage from the arrest after Woodard’s mugshot, which showed him with facial injuries, came under fire on social media. According to the press release from KPD, the goal of the meeting was to get an understanding of the incident and provide transparency for the police department.

“The purpose of the meeting was for the Kokomo Police Department to have total transparency in regards to the actions of our officers, as well as to listen to the concerns from our citizens,” read the press release.

Members of Woodard’s family also viewed the bodycam footage with the KPD administrators and the Ten Point Coalition. The Ten Point Coalition released a statement commending the officers for their actions during the arrest.

“After watching four different body-worn videos of the officers involved with Keeshum A. Woodard, we the attending members of the Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo, was thoroughly convinced that the injuries sustained by Keeshum was not a result of law enforcement,” read the statement. “Keeshum’s injuries were a result of falling to the pavement headfirst. The Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo was very impressed by the treatment of Keeshum; moreover, the professionalism demonstrated by law enforcement in this case was exemplary. The transparency of KPD with Keeshum A. Woodard’s case is to be commended and we the Ten Point Coalition of Kokomo look forward to future concerted and collaborative moments.”