Perspective editor pursues new position

Kokomo Perspective Editor Alyx Arnett is moving on to pursue a new position after spending 10 years with the locally-owned newspaper.
Arnett will continue her passion for writing and editing for a B2B media company based out of Chicago. She said she was grateful for her time with the paper and the opportunities it afforded her.
“There’s no better way to get connected to your community than through working for a community newspaper. I’ve been lucky enough to spend the last 10 years doing what I love and with a lot of really great people,” she said. “I have no doubt the Kokomo Perspective will continue to thrive well into the future. It continues to be a well-read, informative paper with an owner and staff who truly care about the community and presenting fair, unbiased news.”
The 2007 Western High School graduate first worked for the Perspective her junior year of college as an intern and accepted a fulltime position as features reporter in May 2011 after graduating from Indiana University Kokomo with a bachelor’s degree in English.
She was promoted to editor in December 2015 as the successor to former editor Pat Munsey.