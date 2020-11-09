Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in roadway

A Kokomo man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being struck in the roadway last week.
On Nov. 1 at 11:21 p.m., Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a serious bodily injury accident located at Markland and S.R. 931 after a pedestrian was hit by a car. The pedestrian was identified as John G. Rogers, 36, of Kokomo. The investigation revealed Rogers was walking northbound on S.R. 931 when he was struck by a southbound silver 2001 Dodge Durango driven by Jeffrey A. Hinders, 59, of Kokomo.
Several citizens assisted Rogers after the accident. Rogers was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the patrol accident reconstruction unit of the Kokomo Police Department. Anyone with further information that may have seen Rogers prior to the accident or helped afterward is encouraged to contact Officer Greg Smith at gsmith@cityofkokomo.org or 765-457-1105.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.