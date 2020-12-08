Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle

A Kokomo man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle yesterday afternoon.
Officers of the Kokomo Police Department responded to State Road 931 in the area of Southdowns Drive shortly before 6 p.m. yesterday. The call was for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.
When officers arrived at the scene they found Timothy Goode, 32, Kokomo, had been struck by a vehicle, which was driven by Dustin Smith, 35, Kokomo. According to witnesses at the scene, Goode was seen crossing the highway when he walked out in front of the vehicle in the southbound lanes. Goode was transported to Community Howard Regional Health where he was pronounced dead from his injuries sustained in the crash. Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in this case at this time.
Anyone who may have been driving in the area is asked to call the Kokomo Police Department. This case is also being investigated by the Howard County Coroner’s Office.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt Troy Hintz at 765-456-7600 ext. 8336, 765-457-1105, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.