Pay and get out: Terrace Meadows residents still living in miserable conditions

Pay your rent and get out. Pay, and get out. That is the line Richard Hillman, a retired Veteran who lives in Terrace Meadows, said many former residents heard as they were told to leave.

Hillman said not much has changed at Terrace Meadows in the past month except for the fact that it has become even harder to get in touch with the owner of the property.

The property’s Google listing says it is permanently closed, but there are still residents living there. The remaining residents say they have not been told to vacate their apartments.

The leasing office is still boarded shut. Hillman, who cannot pay using the TenantCloud portal, has each of his rent checks signed, sealed, and stacked in his apartment, just waiting to be paid. TenantCloud is the only accepted way to pay rent at Terrace Meadows, but many residents said the online portal does not work.

Over the past month, many former residents at Terrace Meadows have left either due to their leases not being renewed or because of terrible conditions in the apartments including mice, no heat or air conditioning, mold, water problems, and raw sewage seeping through the ground in the courtyard.

Residents who lived at Terrace Meadows for years at a fixed rate found themselves faced with the option to sign a new, more expensive lease or to leave by the end of the month. Many residents were especially upset because they did not want to pay an additional $200 per month after receiving no maintenance repairs to their apartments.

Hillman said he still has a mouse problem, and some of the few remaining residents still have no heat even though temperatures are starting to drop.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“I told them my heat didn’t work, and they didn’t fix it. I had to fix it myself,” said one resident who asked not to be named. He said the only reason he is still at Terrace Meadows is because he quickly signed a lease a few months ago and is still locked in.

The man struggled to find a company that would agree to do the work since, as a renter, he does not own the property. Once he found one that would, he paid the bill out of his own pocket.

Another resident who originally reached out to the Perspective over email said his dog has been having health issues, and he believes it is because of the mold in his apartment. This resident also said mice are still a problem.

Despite the continuing rodent problem and some residents not having heat, individuals who said they were hired by Persistent Properties, the company that owns Terrace Meadows, were working to paint and replace flooring in some empty apartments last week.

“They’re not fixing anything,” Hillman said. “I’ll tell you what they’re doing. They took drywall. They put it over [the wall] and put two coats of paint on it. That’s not going to make a difference. If you’ve got rodents in the walls, that’s not going to make a difference.”

Brook Milburn, Environmental Health Director of the Howard County Health Department, said the health department is scheduled to visit Terrace Meadows this week to check up on some of the problems and speak to residents.

“I hope the City of Kokomo shuts them down,” Hillman said. “This is ridiculous, people being treated like this.”