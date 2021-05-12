Mark and Peggy Hobson apparently don’t have a patent for their Monroe Township farm in Howard County, Ind.

At least according to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s General Land Office (GLO) records. But more on this in a moment.

In fact, the Hobson family has owned and worked land about eight miles west of Kokomo just south of the Wildcat Creek since the year before the county was even organized. On July 1, 1843, at the land office in Peru, Ind., Mark’s ancestor Jesse Hobson, from Parke County, paid $5 an acre for 160 acres in section 2 of township 23 north, range two east.

The Hobsons were early, but they weren’t the first.

Joel Hollingsworth from Carroll County was at the head of the line in October 1842 when the Canal Land sales began in Peru. Both families were among the early buyers when Indiana Public Lands became available to help finance the Wabash and Erie Canal.

Of course, the Foster family must be mentioned here as well. David and Elizabeth and seven of their children (they had 11 altogether) moved east into the Big Miami Reserve from Burlington, Ind., in the fall of 1842, and later deeded land for the county seat.

But the 1877 Kingman Bros. Combination Atlas of Howard County shows other families on Hollingsworth’s first tract, and all the original Foster land is now the city of Kokomo. This gives Mark and Peggy Hobson pride of place as apparently owning the oldest continuously held farm property in all of Howard County. As Mark told me recently, there’s not a single inch of land they own -- anywhere -- that hasn’t been trod on by a Hobson.

We can support that with the original patent, if we can find it. A search for Jesse Hobson in Howard County on the federal government’s GLO website returned nothing. So where’s the patent? Well, it’s in the Canal Lands Abstract of Sales collection at the State Archives in Indianapolis. This multi-volume set contains the original records for public land sales in the Seven Mile Strip, which was ceded by the Miami Tribe of Indians in 1834 and includes Honey Creek, Monroe and Ervin townships in western Howard County.

These tracts were sold by the state of Indiana at land offices in Peru and Delphi until 1847. The books were maintained for years at the Auditor’s office before being moved to the State Archives.

The rest of the public land was released two years after Richardville (Howard) County was formed in 1844. At the time, longtime Miami Indian families in the area were being readied for their wrenching removal to Kansas and later Oklahoma. The U.S. surveyors arrived to plat the residue of the Miami reserve in the winter of 1846-47, and sales were entered first at Indianapolis in summer 1847. Many Howard County tracts were also purchased at the land offices in Fort Wayne and at Winamac.

A look at the map shows County Road 600 West is the dividing line geographically for understanding the history of land sales here. Records for every property west to Carroll County can only be accessed via a request to the State Archives since purchasers of Indiana Public Lands, including for the Canal Land sales, are not indexed in the state’s database. However, details for land sold by the United States from 600 W east to Grant County are accessible at blm.gov under Services, Land Records, then the GLO Records website link.

But you won’t find Jesse Hobson’s patent there. It’s filed away in Indianapolis.