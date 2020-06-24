All families – like yours – have a story to tell and history waiting to be discovered. You even may have actual documents or artifacts that are part of your family’s treasured past.

Finding more information to fill in the gaps and flesh out the stories has never been easier. The Indiana Genealogical Society (IGS) has resources and people who can help you connect and compare your family stories with official government records.

Formed in 1989, the IGS mission is to “preserve and publish materials” relating to the people who are part of state history. The society helps organize and oversee the efforts to index and digitize Indiana’s historical records, with the goal of making the material accessible online. The society currently has 2,317 database collections, with at least 10 databases for each of Indiana's 92 counties. New collections are added monthly.

Furthermore, the society offers all types of printed and electronic publications, with genealogy news, record abstracts, and helpful articles about Indiana genealogy research. Anyone can join the society, and membership details are available on the IGS website (indgensoc.org).

In addition to online tools, the society even makes an actual person available to help you get started with your research. All 92 counties have a genealogist designated to help with family history work.

Cindy Stover is Howard County’s genealogist. A Kokomo-native, Stover is on the genealogy staff at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, a position she has held for about five-and-a-half years. She has been our county’s genealogist since 2010.

Following are excerpts from a conversation with Stover.

Q: What made you decide to apply to be county genealogist?

A: The late Marcia Ford, who was the head of the Genealogy and Local History department at the library for a number of years, encouraged me to apply based on the work I’d done on my own family’s history and also my interest in helping others do the same.

Q: What is the best way for someone to start their genealogy research?

A: I always say start with yourself and then work backwards. You know the names of your parents and probably where they were born and raised, and presumably your parents’ parents, and then you go from there.

Q: Beyond a person’s intimate knowledge, where would they go to start doing research?

A: All libraries have people who can help access local history archives. The Family History Library in Salt Lake City, of course, is the largest private facility in the world. The largest public genealogy department in North America is only 65 miles from Kokomo. It’s the Fred J. Reynolds Historical Genealogy Department at the Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library system maintains a large local history collection, and we have access to all of the online tools and databases as well.

Q: Where can someone find family information here in Howard County?

A: The genealogy department here at the library can help with local history documents, newspaper archives, and obituaries. For official records, the county clerk’s office has marriage and divorce records. Birth and death records are at the Board of Health. Property descriptions and details are found at the auditor’s office. To find property deeds, go the recorder’s office.

Q: Probably a big misconception about the county genealogist is that you do the research.

A: Yes, the county genealogist is here to help show you where to look. And the local library is a great place to start that search.

Q: What is the best thing about being county genealogist?

A: Helping people and seeing the results when they learn something about their heritage.

Q: What is the most interesting or unusual research you were involved in?

A: It was from my own family. My brother-in-law was adopted. He was able to locate his birth mother, and the experience was very moving because she wouldn’t tell him his birth father’s name until she was literally on her deathbed.

Q: Any other genealogy research thoughts to share?

A: Have a DNA test if you get the chance. We did our family’s, and I found a lot of cousins I didn’t know about. And we always thought the family background was German. Turns out we’re English.