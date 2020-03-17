Parks Department cancels all activities, events

In conjunction with the restrictions set forth by the Howard County Commissioners, the Kokomo Parks & Recreation Department will cancel all city and non-city sponsored activities and events through April 19.
The KPRD office will remain open, but residents have been restricted from visiting the office for the duration of this time. All communication should be directed through phone calls or via e-mail. The following list of city-sponsored activities and park facilities will be canceled or closed during this time:
- Rental Facilities- Rodgers Pavilion, Bon-Air Park, Country Club Hills Park
- Kokomo Senior Citizen’s Center
- Elwood Haynes Museum
- Kirkendall Nature Center
- KPRD Softball practices & tournaments at Northwest Park
- Youth Softball & Baseball registered to play through the Kokomo Girls’ Softball League, Southside, Eastside, Northside, UCT, and Babe Ruth
- CFD Investments Stadium in Highland Park
- Kokomo Municipal Stadium
- Easter Egg Hunts, youth and adult
- Koko-Go Bike Share
- Pint Size Chef- start date will be altered by two weeks and will begin on April 21