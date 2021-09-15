Park visitor wins Wonka-like contest

Andrew Maas is the new owner of a candy factory after finding an elusive golden ticket in Highland Park Aug. 29. If the story sounds straight out of a Roald Dahl novel, it’s probably because the scenario was inspired by “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”.

David Klein, who named and helped produce Jelly Belly jelly beans, created a series of statewide treasure hunts last year. People could pay roughly $50 to reserve one of 1,000 spots in each state hunt.

Treasure hunters would receive a riddle to solve, which would lead them to a necklace with a golden dog tag “ticket”, and the first ones to find the golden ticket in each state won $5,000. Anyone who participated in a state hunt was eligible to join the national treasure hunt that would lead to the winner inheriting a candy factory.

“It was a good opportunity for us to take our family out and get some adventure, see some places we hadn’t seen before, and possibly win a prize on the state hunts,” Maas said.

Maas and his family live in Colorado and participated in state hunts in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas and South Dakota. He said they missed winning the state hunt in Kansas by maybe a minute. As they pulled up to the location, another woman had just found the golden ticket.

Treasure hunters knew the national prize would be in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, or Texas. Maas said Klein slowly added more clues and narrowed down states until just Indiana and Illinois were left.

Maas and his family worked out that part of the riddle that mentioned a “treasure die-hard” was referencing Indiana Jones, which pointed to the treasure being in Indiana. The first line of the riddle, “don’t have an instant idea,” reminded Maas of taking things slow.

“I looked up cities in Indiana and saw Kokomo, and immediately thought of the line from the song from the Beach Boys, which was, ‘We’ll get there fast, we can take it slow,’” Maas said. “I thought, this has to be in reference. Kokomo’s gotta be it. It’s just such a fun town name, and when I was looking up Kokomo, you guys have more roadside attractions than anyone in America. It just seems like a really fun, lighthearted town.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Kokomo resident Amanda Alexander wrote in a message to the Perspective that her son tried to convince her to enter the treasure hunt, but she did not want to travel around the state or the country. Alexander said she would have made a different decision if she had known how close the grand prize was.

“I definitely regret it for sure,” Alexander said. “I think with the clues, we definitely would have known it to be Kokomo. I have no doubt had I let him participate, we would have at least made it that far.”

Alexander said she has not told her son about Maas’s win yet to save him from disappointment. She said she would have been excited for her son to have a candy company of his own.

After working out the clues, Maas was worried someone else was already on their way to Kokomo. He prayed about it with his wife, then jumped on a red-eye flight to Indiana. Since time was of the essence and the trip was too long to drive, Maas’s wife and two young children stayed in Colorado.

“I hadn’t slept. I was kind of in a dreamland of exhilaration and adrenaline. I felt like I had solved it,” Maas said. “The second line is, ‘we see witches nearby,’ and I had seen a picture from Highland Park Well Shelter with the two witches hat gazebos. It was too clear to me, I was so confident that it had to be there.”

Maas said after he found the ticket he immediately FaceTimed his family so they could be part of the moment. He said he felt relief, excitement and disbelief.

As for the prized candy factory, Maas said that so far it is a 4,000-square-foot building in Florida that is zoned for industrial use and certified to be able to manufacture candy. If they went that route, Maas and his family would be able to manufacture some of the candy Klein has developed, like Sandy Candy, which is described as edible sand art.

Due to the distance, Maas said they will likely sell the building back to Klein with his blessing. Maas said he and his family were very grateful for the opportunity to participate in the treasure hunts and made lasting memories.

“We really enjoy it, so if they continue the state hunts, we’ll continue to be involved in that.”