In celebration of Labor Day weekend, the Kokomo Park Band will present "Big Band, Broadway and Barbershop" on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. in Highland Park.

The free concert will conclude the KPB's extended summer series for 2020. The program is sponsored by McGavic's Outdoor Power Equipment and will feature the Kokomo Men of Note Barbershop Chorus and vocalist Cherresa Lawson. The concert will be conducted by KPB's Artistic Director Jay Gaphart. To comply with current Covid-19 precautions, audience members will be asked to sit at least six feet apart unless they are from the same household. They are also advised to use face coverings as they enter and leave. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available at the event. Due to the unavailability of indoor facilities, there will be no alternate location in the event of rain.

Due to pandemic safety concerns, the size of the band will be reduced to 20 musicians to allow for appropriate distancing on the Highland Park stage.

"While we really miss the larger 50-piece ensemble," said Keith Whitford, the band's manager, "we have selected arrangements that can be quite effective with the smaller group. We are grateful for the opportunity to still provide concerts to our loyal supporters and to the community."

The organization originally planned a full season of eight concerts in June and July using its full-size concert band. When the state moved to Phase 4.5 at the end of July, the Kokomo Park Band was able to provide several concerts using its smaller groups. These included the six-piece Retired-Rum Runners New Orleans-Style Jazz Band, the 16-peice "Street Fair" band, and several quintets and trios.

The Sept. 5 concert will pay tribute to American musical theater with “Broadway One Step March” by Karl King, “Music of Cole Porter,” “Selections from The Music Man,” “Strike Up the Band,” “Highlights from Sound of Music,” “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from “Hairspray,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “George M Cohan Patriotic Fantasy,” Selections from the big Band Era include “In the Mood,” “One O Clock Jump,” “Tuxedo Junction,” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.”

The Kokomo Men of Note, under the direction of Charles Rose, will perform "Ladies of Old Broadway." The medley has been arranged for band and barbershop chorus by Mr. Rose and includes "Hello, Dolly," "Maria" from "West Side Story," and "Mame." The group has been rehearsing cautiously with social distancing and face coverings since early June.

Lawson is the director of choirs at Kokomo High School and is an accomplished gospel and jazz vocalist. She will perform "You Raise Me Up," originally composed in 2002 by the Norwegian-Irish duo Secret Garden and recorded by over one-hundred artists including Josh Groban.

Partial support is provided by the Kokomo Parks Department, Center Township, Community Foundation of Howard County, Albert Whitehill Clowes Foundation, Indiana Arts Commission, Tippecanoe Arts Federation and the National Endowment for the Arts. The majority of the band's funding depends on donations from individuals. Contributions may be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039 or may be made online at www.kokomoparkband.org.

Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, all events are subject to change. Current information can be found on the Kokomo Park Band Facebook page, the website www.kokomoparkband.org or by calling 765-319-8554.