Park Band concert celebrates John Williams

In celebration of Labor Day weekend, the Kokomo Park Band will present a special post-season concert highlighting the music of Hollywood’s most celebrated composer, John Williams.

The free program is 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Highland Park. The concert features the Retired Rum-Runners Traditional Jazz Band and clarinetist Daniel Healton. Coloring materials will be available for kids. In case of rain, the concert will move to the Northwestern School Auditorium. The event is sponsored by Encompass Credit Union.

Williams is arguably America’s most famous composer and is the world’s most celebrated. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, five Academy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards. With 52 Academy Award nominations, he is the second most-nominated individual, after Walt Disney.

Williams is most famous for his film scores to the George Lucas “Star Wars” movie franchise and has provided music for more than 20 films produced by Steven Spielberg. His career spans seven decades, and he will be celebrating his 90th birthday next March. Williams conducted the Boston Pops Orchestra for several years and was the subject of a major segment of “CBS Sunday Morning” Aug. 22.

Selections on Sunday evening’s concert include “Olympic Fanfare and Theme”, written for the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles; “Call of the Champions” from the 2002 Winter Games; “Raiders March” from the Indiana Jones series; “Hymn to the Fallen” from “Saving Private Ryan”; “March” from the movie “Midway.” The Retired Rum-Runners will be featured on “Cantina Band” from the original “Star Wars” movie.

Clarinetist Daniel Healton will perform “Theme from Schindler’s List.” He is a 1999 graduate of Eastern High School and is a former student of Larry and Jennifer Kirkman and has been playing bass clarinet and clarinet in the Kokomo Park Band since 1997. Daniel earned his Bachelors of Music Performance degree in clarinet from Indiana University, where he studied with Howard Klug and won the I.U. School of Music Dean’s Award for excellence in performance. While working towards a master’s degree at Ball State, he taught clarinet and coached woodwind ensembles.

Healton has performed with the Bloomington Camerata Orchestra, the Bloomington Pops Orchestra, the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, Muncie Symphony, Lafayette Symphony, the Kokomo Symphony and the Indianapolis Symphony. He currently maintains a woodwind instructional studio in Kokomo, is a band director at Western Schools and performs regularly in the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra.

Two medleys will close the program. They are “Selections from E.T: Extra Terrestrial” and “Star Wars Saga”, including the familiar main title theme along with music associated with Darth Vader, Han Solo, Princess Leia, and more recent themes for Rey, Kylo Ren, as well as the dramatic “March of the Resistance”.

Counting the Sept. 5 event, the KPB will have completed nine concerts in Highland Park this summer. In addition, the organization has had a presence this year at the Strawberry Festival, the Haynes-Apperson Festival and the Howard County 4-H Fair. Ensembles from the band will continue to provide “curbside” and outreach concerts at various locations in the upcoming months.

Kokomo Park Band concerts are produced in cooperation with American Legion Post 6, The Allen Whitehill Clowes Foundation, Center Township Trustee, Community Foundation of Howard County, the Tippecanoe Arts Federation, the Indiana Arts Commission with the support of the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Kokomo Parks Department. The majority of the band’s funding depends on donations from individuals. Contributions may be sent to Kokomo Park Band; PO Box 6039; Kokomo, IN 46904-6039. More information can be found on Facebook and its website www.kokomoparkband.org.