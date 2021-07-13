Parents soon can receive new child tax credit

Beginning on July 15, eligible parents will begin receiving advanced child tax credit payments.

The new child tax credits will allow parents, if eligible, to receive half of their annual tax credit money through monthly payments and the other half when income tax returns are filed, starting on July 15. The new payments are part of the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden, and will require parents to report that they have received the payments when filing tax returns in April.

Parents with children under age 6 are eligible for up to $3,600 per child, which equates to $300 a month. Parents with children ages 6 to 17 are eligible for up to $3,000 per child, or $250 per month, through the new advance payments. The increased amounts and advance payments will expire at the end of the year.

Those eligible can use either their 2019 or 2020 federal tax returns and should receive letters from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) soon.

To qualify, filers must make less than $75,000 if filing alone or less than $150,000 if filing as a married couple and less than $112,500 as heads of households, such as single parents.

Those who earn more than the aforementioned incomes still are eligible, though the tax credits will be reduced by $50 for each $1,000 the income exceeds the maximum credit, up to $2,000.

If income exceeds $400,000 filing jointly or $200,000 filing alone, the credit is reduced by $50 for every $1,000 income exceeds $200,000 or $400,000.

Those who file must be United States residents for at least six months of the year, and the child must live with the parent, claimed as a dependent, for the same amount of time. The child also must not turn 18 before Jan. 1, 2022, but children born anytime in 2021 are eligible for full credit.

“So, in essence, you’re just taking it early,” said local certified public account Chris Kemp. “So depending on what you’re taxable income is in that situation, you may end up owing money potentially because what transpires for most people their withholdings are giving them credit for those child tax payments already. So that means their tax withholding factors those in. So if you take those as an advance, it’s like double-dipping. So you have to be careful because, if you do that, you get to the end of the year — and I’ve seen people do this. They’ll say, ‘Oh my gosh, I owe $3,000. What happened?’ Well, it’s because you double dipped.”

Kemp urged caution when filing withholding certificates and taking the advance child tax credits; in essence, those who do so are “double-dipping,” or receiving the same money twice, and would be forced to pay back what was taken.

The IRS encouraged individuals and families to file tax returns soon, if they haven’t already, which will ensure those eligible will be able to receive the advance payments.

The tax credit payments will be received via direct deposit or check. Initial payments will begin on July 15.

The advance payments are scheduled to end at the end of the year. For more eligibility information, visit https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/child-tax-credit-update-portal.