To honor their daughter, Elizabeth, and Ivy Tech Community College, Melissa and Stephen Padgettscontributed to the #THETIMEISNOW campaign to support the transformation of the College’s Kokomo Campus.
Thanks to their contribution, faculty, students, and staff will be able to meet, converse, and learn in the Elizabeth Padgett Huddle Room that is part of the faculty offices in Ivy Tech Kokomo’s new Health Professions Center.
The family’s connection to Ivy Tech goes back nearly 29 years, when Melissa was hired to serve as regional bookstore manager. After 17 years in the bookstore, she moved through grant project accountant to director of the business office to her current position as executive director of finance.
Stephen, a registered nurse since 1997 with ER experience at both local hospitals, started out as an adjunct faculty member in Nursing, Surgical Technology, and Medical Assisting. Since 2010, he has been a fulltime faculty member, teaching everything from pharmacology to medical law and ethics, along with clinical procedures for Medical Assisting students.
Elizabeth was born 27 years ago with cerebral palsy and profound brain injury. Stephen said they were told she might not live to leave the hospital, and, if she did, she would be “a vegetable.”
“And so she got the nickname ‘Spud,” he said.
So began the Padgetts’ journey in parenthood. Once they got her home, Stephen said, they began to see her develop and they ran with every improvement.
While nonverbal, Elizabeth is able to communicate through looks and sounds, showing she understands and interacting with those around her.
“Our gift to the campaign is also a way to say ‘thank you’ to the entire Kokomo community,” Melissa said. “From the time we brought Elizabeth home, we have been overwhelmed by the support we have received to give her the best life she can have. The transformed Kokomo Campus will help others on their way.”