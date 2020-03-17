Owner of gun in Young-Beard’s slaying arrested

Kokomo police have arrested the owner of the gun that was used to kill a 25-year-old woman last month.
On February 3, officers of the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to 703 S. Courtland Ave. in reference to a shooting. Officers located Lashay Young-Beard, 25, deceased at that location. Young-Beard’s death was ruled as a homicide.
As a result of that investigation, detectives recovered a handgun. The handgun was determined to be the weapon used in the homicide of Young-Beard. The subsequent investigation revealed that the firearm was purchased from a Kokomo retailer on Nov. 25, 2019. The individual that purchased the firearm was identified as Jacob Sayers, 22, of Tipton. It was determined that Sayers provided false information during the purchase of the firearm.
As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was requested for the arrest of Sayers.
On March 16, Sayers turned himself in on the warrant at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center. Sayers was arrested for the following offenses:
- Providing a firearm to an ineligible person, a level 5 felony
- False statement on a criminal history information form, a level 6 felony
This case, as well as the homicide investigation of Young-Beard, is an active investigations. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.