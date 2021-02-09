Howard County recorded the worst year for overdose deaths since 2017 last year, nearing highs seen in the deadliest year on record.

There were 43 drug overdoses in 2020, up from 31 in 2019 and 33 in 2018. 2017 was the worst year for overdose deaths in recent memory with 44 overdose deaths. Last year just trailed it.

Of the 11 overdose deaths in the last quarter of 2020, two died from heroin, four from methamphetamine, six from opiates and benzodiazepines, three from alcohol, and six from fentanyl. It was the last substance that was particularly concerning to Howard County Coroner Steve Seele.

“That is the most common drug that is showing up in our toxicology panels, is the fentanyl. And then I think that people are not going to their dealers and saying, ‘I want fentanyl.’ I think they’re saying, ‘I want heroin,’ but what they’re getting is fentanyl.

“Obviously it’s not measured in a pharmaceutical lab, so … you’re taking a high gamble. You’re just really taking a high gamble of what you get. You just don’t know, and you’re dealing with a drug dealer. All he’s concerned about is the money,” Seele said.

Of the 43 overdose deaths in Howard County in total last year, more than half — 23 — were caused by fentanyl.

The second quarter of 2020 recorded the highest number of overdose deaths, coming out at 15 in one quarter. The quarter was during the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns, which cut access to treatment programs, Seele said, and added pressure to those who had mental health and addiction issues.

“… And those people had gotten into a routine and crawling out of their addiction hole with these programs, and that’s what was working for them. And then all of a sudden it just abruptly stopped. And of course it took a while for us to get virtual up, and virtual, regardless, just does not replace human contact. I think that that’s definitely what fed into the whole situation,” Seele said.

In total, the coroner’s office conducted 310 death investigations in 2020, with an additional 234 consultations. According to a report from the coroner’s office, there were 209 natural deaths, 10 homicides, 17 suicides, seven accidental deaths, two undetermined, and one case pending investigation.

138 autopsies were conducted, along with 151 toxicology studies, which cost the county $230,812. Toxicology testing on a suspected drug overdose, the release read, is paid for under a state grant program through the Indiana State Department of Health.

Of the seven accidental deaths not involving drug overdoses, four were the result of motor vehicle accidents, one electrocution, one work-related accident, and one due to infant co-sleeping.

Seele encouraged those needing help with addiction to call Turning Point – System of Care at 765-860-8365.