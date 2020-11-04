After the deadliest quarter of overdose deaths was reported earlier this year, drug deaths in Howard County now are trending downward, according to the county’s third-quarter report.

According to Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven Seele, there were six deaths last quarter, which ran from June 20 to Sept. 30. Five of those deaths were a result of opiate abuse, and one was due to methamphetamine abuse. Of the deaths was due to opiates, one involved heroin, and four were due to fentanyl.

In the first quarter of the year, there were nine overdose deaths. In the second quarter, there were 17.

Seele attributed the drop in drug-related deaths to people not being isolated as much as gathering and travel restrictions have lifted.

“As far Howard County, when the COVID pandemic hit, it had a dramatic effect on those that struggle with addiction. A lot of contacting their support network wasn’t being able to be done and their meetings and things that they were involved in … However, once the mental health people, like Turning Point, started figuring out different ways to do it with web meetings and phone calls and still trying to reach out and to provide those services, and once things were able to open up with meetings with proper COVID protocols in place, our numbers, I mean we dropped in the second quarter from 17 to six,” Seele said.

According to the coroner, of the 62 cases investigated by the office in the third quarter, 24 autopsies were conducted, and 26 toxicology studies were performed for an overall cost of $40,968 to the county.

The total overdose deaths for 2020 stands at 32.

The coroner also stated that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there has been an increase in unattended deaths in the homes of people who are not being checked on or have lost contact with others, resulting in bodies not being found for days and sometimes week after death. Seele said that they had “unplugged from society” during the shutdowns and subsequent restrictions on gatherings.

Turning Point President Paul Wyman corroborated the coroner’s statement. During the shutdowns Turning Point’s services, along with programs like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous, went virtual, with many people struggling with addiction or mental health issues only being able to receive assistance through online meetings or phone calls with specialists. While Wyman said that many of those struggling saw success with a virtual format, more still needed the face-to-face contact that had been prohibited during the shutdowns.

“Had we not gone fully virtual that quick, I’m afraid to think of what the numbers really would’ve been like,” Wyman said. “But we were able to get a lot of people on those calls, and some people, they couldn’t get there virtually. It just wasn’t the same. So as you saw, as we started moving back from the virtual platform to face-to-face, one-on-one meetings, group meetings, work with them hand in hand, you saw the numbers really start to dramatically come down again, which is a positive thing.”

Wyman and Seele agreed that for those struggling with addiction, the more options there are, the better. Wyman said offering both a virtual and in-person format for Turning Point’s services was a boon to many.

“I might be in a pretty decent spot right now today, so I jump on the virtual,” Wyman said. “But there might be a day where I’m really struggling, and I need that human contact. So now that it’s available to me, that human contact, I’m going to come and take advantage of that resource, whereas when we were locked down you couldn’t do that. You had to do virtual only. That’s the difference now. Now if I am struggling as an addict, I know I can call up, set a meeting, and get that support that I need.”

Turning Point – System of Care can be reached at 765-860-8365.