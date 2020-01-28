For the second year in a row, overdose deaths decreased in Howard County.
Last week Howard County Coroner Steve Seele released the final quarterly overdose report of 2019, which showed that drug overdose deaths not only decreased in 2019 but also that only three overdose deaths occurred in the final quarter of the year.
Seele attributed the decrease in overdose deaths to Turning Point Systems of Care and law enforcement.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, who spearheaded the launching of Turning Point in 2018, said, "I have been extremely impressed with the work of everyone at Turning Point Systems of Care and many other organizations in our community working together to address this difficult drug epidemic. I am not yet ready to say that this is a trend, but clearly having a single access point in our community for individuals and families suffering from substance abuse is making a difference. I would be remiss if I didn't recognize the number of people seeking recovery and taking the steps necessary to begin that journey."
He also added, "I want to thank the coroner and his staff for working closely with us, as well as treating all families who have lost a loved one with respect and dignity."
According to the coroner’s totals, 31 overdose deaths occurred in 2019. That marked a continued reduction from the deadliest year on record in Howard County in terms of overdose deaths, which was 2017.
In 2018, 33 overdose deaths were recorded. In 2017, the deadliest on record, 44 individuals died from overdose deaths. That year’s totals marked a sharp uptick from 2016 when there were 24 overdose deaths. Thirty-two overdose deaths were recorded in 2015.
The final quarter of 2019, while also providing an encouraging low of three overdose deaths, included no deaths from heroin or Fentanyl.
The overdose deaths occurring in the year’s final quarter were attributed to one death from methadone; one death from buprenorphine mixed with gabapentin, alcohol, and a synthetic cannabinoid; and one death from methamphetamine.