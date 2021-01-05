Overcoming the odds: Jan Southerland discharged from hospital after 16 days battling COVID on BiPAP machine

The odds weren’t looking good for Jan Southerland when she was admitted to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo with COVID-19, but the 67-year-old lived to tell about her near-death experience.

Southerland was admitted to the hospital after trying to overcome the virus on her own at home for 11 days. She was hospitalized for 16 days, put on a BiPAP machine, treated with about every medication known to help fight the virus, and had visions of herself in a casket with her family looking at her, their faces swollen from crying.

But Southerland surprised everyone when she overcame the virus, and now she wouldn’t trade the experience for the world as she called it spiritual and came out with a new outlook on life.

“My soul is restored. I have never in my entire life experienced anything to equal my journey, and as the hardest thing I ever went through physically and almost dying I would do it all over again because I would not trade this experience for anything I have ever experienced. So I give the Lord all the praise,” Southerland said.

Feeling ‘off’

It was the day before Thanksgiving, and Southerland and 11 family members were gathering that Wednesday to celebrate the holiday. Donning her orange apron, something she wears every holiday, and surrounded by family, the 67-year-old began feeling “off.”

While she couldn’t put a finger on what was wrong, feared she was getting sick. The very next day, on Thanksgiving, Southerland began fevering – and one by one, her family also started getting sick. Southerland’s husband, Dan, broke a fever the day after she did, and of the 12 people at the gathering, 10 tested positive for COVID. While the cases were mild for the other family members, they weren’t for Southerland.

After getting testing positive for COVID-19, Southerland’s doctor called in prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine and Z-Pak for her and her husband, and they also were instructed to take zinc. The medications helped Dan but not Southerland. She then was put on prednisone, but it also wasn’t helping.

Still, as Southerland lay on her couch at home ill and fevering, she kept telling herself she would be OK once her fever broke.

Her daughter, Kim Ward, a registered nurse at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, FaceTimed her parents, as she said she needed to see how her mother looked. Once she saw her, she said, “We’ll be right there.”

Ward stayed in the garage but brought an oximeter to have her mother put on her finger to check her oxygen level. It was 60 percent. Normal levels are between 95 and 100, while anything under 88 is considered “concerning.” Sixty percent was dangerously low.

“Kim said, ‘Mom, stop what you’re doing right now. Grab your coat. Go straight to the ER,’” said Southerland.

A long stay

At Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Southerland was taken for a CT scan and diagnosed with double COVID pneumonia and a COVID sinus infection. At age 65, Southerland got her first pneumonia vaccine and second one at age 66 as recommended, so she didn’t know how she now had double pneumonia.

“I said, ‘How did I get this because I’ve had my shots?’ And [the nurse] said, ‘COVID is its own animals. It has its own pneumonia. It has its own sinus infection, and it can go off in tangents,’” Southerland said.

A doctor then patted her arm and said she was going to be admitted and most likely put on a ventilator.

Southerland’s first prayer request, she said, became not to be put on a vent – and she got her wish. Shortly after being admitted, she was put on a BiPAP machine, a less invasive ventilation system that is used to improve breathing.

And so her stay began. She was given remdesivir, an FDA-approved antiviral drug that’s been used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization, as well as given steroids and a shot in her stomach every day to prevent blood clots. She also received COVID antibodies from prior COVID patients to help fight the virus.

Southerland was sedated, but she remembered everything – from the seasoned nurse she knew simply as “Ronnie” who wrote “you got this, you got this, you got this” on the whiteboard in her hospital room to the visits from her doctor and “biggest cheerleader,” Dr. Diane Pfeifer, and the “spacesuits” the staff donned as they came in and out of her room.

The first five days in the hospital, Southerland wasn’t getting better, but she wasn’t getting worse. She battled blood pressure problems that caused her to blackout, and she saw a vision of herself in her coffin – but, in an odd way, she said it was reassuring as she felt a spiritual presence.

“The Lord allowed me to go down to the valley of the shadow of death. I was too weak to fight for myself, and the Lord fought my battle for me,” she said.

During her second week, she said she felt at peace in her room as she believed she was getting messages from God.

“While I was going through my near-death experience, I began to experience what I’ll call downloads, and – this has never happened before – but I was getting words from the Lord and instructions of things he wanted me to do, for example, no negativity.

“I’m one of those people, we love to go boating and camping. Well, camping, you go to be in the great outdoors. And if we go camping and it rains, I would whine. You know, when you go boating, you want to go on a sunny day. You don’t want to go in a thunderstorm. The Lord even shared, ‘Do not complain about the weather.’ And I kind of chuckled,” she said.

Meanwhile, while Southerland was having what she called a spiritual experience, her husband was at home having an entirely different experience after recovering from COVID himself. It was excruciating not being with his wife and not knowing how she was doing, he said.

“We’ve been married for almost 49 years, and we’ve never been apart this long. And that was probably the hardest on me. It just kind of built. Two weeks went on, just not being able to check on her, touch her, not breathing the same air she breathes. I don’t know how else to say it. When you’ve been with someone as long as her and I have been all these years, it was hard,” he said.

While Dan knew how bad off Southerland was, he never let his mind wander to the “what ifs.”

“I knew it was in the back of my mind, but I never go there,” he said.

Turning the corner

After nine days, Southerland began to show signs of improvement, to the amazement of the hospital staff around her, and she was taken off the BiPAP machine.

While Southerland said she was a healthy person prior to getting the virus, she carried the HLA-B27 gene, which suggests a greater-than-average risk for developing inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.

“My doctor told me what made me a sitting duck was she said COVID is extremely inflammatory,” Southerland said.

But it appeared she was beating it. Soon, talks of being discharged began. Dan’s 67th birthday was on Dec. 22, and Southerland hoped more than anything to be able to go home that day. Again, she got her wish. That day, her doctor agreed that her lungs sounded good enough that they began the process of discharging her.

Southerland had been talking to Dan on the phone all day that day, and he was waiting for the call to come pick her up. But Southerland had different plans. She wanted to surprise him. After discharge paperwork was completed, Southerland’s daughter Kim, who had been working that day, and her granddaughter, Samantha Delph, a nursing student working at the hospital, helped her get dressed and wheeled her out of the room she spent 16 days in.

Kim loaded her into her car and started to drive her home, and it was emotional for Southerland who hadn’t felt outside air or seen any Christmas lights. She cried the whole way.

When they got to Southerland’s house, Kim walked in first and said, “Dad, look.”

“He turned around, and there I was,” Southerland said, crying. “It was so incredible. It was his birthday. Our whole family was here except for three who had to work, and they had pizza at the house and J. Edwards.”

Dan said having his wife back was by far the best birthday present he’s ever gotten.

“That was the best birthday present I could have had, seeing her come through that door. That was so great, so it has a happy ending, praise the Lord. I really am so thankful seeing her come home. That was the best day of my life,” Dan said.

He also noted that the whole family had had COVID and recovered from it, so they felt OK gathering again.

Road to recovery

Southerland currently is at home on oxygen, and she’s been forewarned that it still will be months before she’s feeling like her old self again.

But the 67-year-old was filled with gratitude for the care she received.

“Not only do I love my doctor, but I was so grateful for every little thing. I don’t care if it was a blood draw, breathing treatment, physical therapy. I felt like I was being ministered to by angels, seriously. I loved them all so much,” she said.

She also hoped her story could help others by sharing advice she received. For instance, she learned that someone with COVID and breathing issues shouldn’t sleep on their backs as it makes it harder on the lungs and that it’s a good idea for someone with a COVID-positive test to invest in an oximeter to make sure their oxygen doesn’t dip below 90. If it does, go to the emergency room. Don’t wait like she did, she said.

She also knows her life will never be the same. She said she feels like she has a greater purpose now, something she’s struggled with for the last several years.

“I haven’t worked for a long time. I used to be a bank teller. I feel like some women think I have the most boringest life. I’m a housewife. I go to the grocery store. I try to be a good witness and ask people how their day is going, but I just felt like I wasn’t doing enough,” Southerland said. “I’ve kind of been unhappy in that area of my life for about five years because I said, ‘Lord, please use me and give me a great testimony. I want to be used more. I’m not doing enough.’ Boy, did he ever answer my prayer.”

Southerland said she was told by a nurse and a respiratory therapist that she was considered a textbook case of someone who gets a severe case of COVID and is fully recovering from it. While it was likely an encouragement to them, she said it was such an encouragement to her as well.