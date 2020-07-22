The Kokomo Common Council, in its latest iteration composed of seven new council members, is poised to review the first major legislation to come before the governing body since last year’s election, and it’s aimed at addressing large gaps in ordinance enforcement.

It’s been in the works for several months, but revisions to the processes in city ordinance enforcement are expected to be presented to the Kokomo Common Council during its July 27 meeting. Those revisions, coming in the form of an ordinance that will establish the Ordinance Enforcement Bureau, are hoped to alleviate a substantial lack of enforcement in ordinance violations, which left area residents unable to get certain issues in their neighborhoods resolved, such problem animals or other basic violations.

“I just feel like our process isn’t current. It needs to be updated, and so this is the main reason why,” said Councilwoman at-Large Kara Kitts-McKibben. “There’s the fact that’s it’s not updated, the lack of enforcement, the fact that we’ve stopped issuing tickets ... I feel like there’s a lot of reasons this makes sense for our city.”

The establishment of the Ordinance Enforcement Bureau won’t actually create a new department within the city, as the name may suggest. Rather, if passed, the ordinance will update the city’s processes for issuing and collecting on ordinance violations. Similarly, it will update the fee schedule for violations. Additional fees for repeat offenses will be eliminated, according to Kitts-McKibben, and a uniform $25 late fee will be established. Some of the fines associated with certain offenses also will be updated.

A major component of the Ordinance Enforcement Bureau will be the creation of a website where residents can more easily view the ordinance they are accused of violating and review their options for payment or rectifying an ordinance violation.

According to Kitts-McKibben, it’s believed several major factors led to ordinance violations not being pursued by the city. For one, she said, it was difficult for individuals to ascertain how they should address violations or pay fines. The website, she hoped, would rectify this. Secondly, the city didn’t have much of a process for pursuing ordinance violations, both in correcting issues or collecting fines.

In practice, after a certain amount of time, if individuals didn’t pay their fines, the violations were supposed to be pursued through the courts. However, this wasn’t happening. This created a self-defeating cycle, where eventually ordinance violations rarely were issued by the proper authorities since the violations weren’t even being pursued.

“They would be issued a ticket, but no other claims would be made after that,” said Kitts-McKibben. “No one went after anyone. Nothing was done. It just sort of stopped. If someone paid, they paid, and others weren’t. It just sort of ended up in a drawer somewhere is what I’ve been told.”

The extent of the issue is on display when viewing the fines collected by the city last year. As part of researching the formation of the Ordinance Enforcement Bureau, the city reviewed the fines issued last year and the amount of fines collected.

In 2019, the city issued ordinance violation fines totaling $88,000. Only $3,435 of that total was gathered by the city.

But, supports of the local legislation said revision aren’t needed due to the money left uncollected. Rather, not enforcing ordinances created issues for residents and law enforcement alike.

“I’m hoping it will be beneficial. There’s a lot of different complaints or things that the residents had concerns about, but there really wasn’t anything they could do about it. There wasn’t a lot of follow up on certain things because there was no process to make sure things got taken care of,” said Councilman at-Large Tony Stewart.

For example, those making complaints about nuisance animals, fireworks, or similar issues sometimes found that the issues reported to the city went unresolved. Even parking violations went without fine collections being made. Kokomo Police Department officers also were bogged down by certain ordinance violations. Repeat false alarm calls can result in an ordinance violation, for example. But, repeat offenders often went unpunished, causing officers to revisit businesses for false alarms, wasting police resources.

“If we’re constantly going to the same businesses and don’t have that issue resolved, there has not been a clear cut ordinance implemented against it. Hopefully it clear cuts that process,” said KPD Capt. Tonda Cockrell.

Multiple agencies collaborated on the Ordinance Enforcement Bureau, including KPD, Kokomo Fire Department, city council members, and the city’s corporation counsel. According to McKibben, the final legislation currently is being drafted by the council’s attorney. If the legislation passes, the city then will need to set up the ordinance violation website.

“This was definitely a team effort … There were so many people that came to the table to make this happen," said Kitts-McKibben.