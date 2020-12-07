Operation ‘Almost Real’ nets 47 arrests

A year-long operation led by the Kokomo Police Department Drug Task Force resulted in dozens of drug-related arrests.

In January, the drug task force, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and Kokomo Police Department (KPD) K-9 Unit, began Operation “Almost Real.” During this operation, detectives conducted approximately 117 controlled buy cases. As a result of the controlled buys and search warrants being executed, 47 people were charged locally in Howard County and in the United States Southern District of Indiana.

Forty-one of the individuals were charged in Howard County with various drug dealing, drug related charges, and gun charges. Six individuals were charged federally in the U.S. Southern District of Indiana.

The following were charged federally with drug distribution: Cassandra Shepard, Zachary Burkhead, Shaquille Cannon, Deriq Watters, Shawn Brent, and Demarrio Barker. Deriq Watters and Shawn Brent also face federal charges for being felons in possession of firearms.

During Operation “Almost Real” officers seized the following:

• Approximately 8.2 pounds of methamphetamine

• Approximately 118.57 grams of heroin

• Approximately 1,143 grams of marijuana

• One bullet proof vest

• Seventeen guns, seven of which were stolen firearms

• Two 100-round drum magazines

• $98,451 in U.S. currency

• Three money counting machines

• Four vehicles

No injuries were reported during the execution of these apprehensions and search warrants.

The following are all the individuals charged in this operation:

-Crystal Ladon Rader (Shuck) Dealing Methamphetamine (4 counts)

-Zachary Burkhead (Federal Charges) Conspiracy to Possess w/ Intent to Distribute

Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances

-Andrew Martin Dealing Methamphetamine (4 counts)

-Cassandra Shepard (Federal Charges) Conspiracy to Possess w/ Intent to Distribute

Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances

-Ethan Pyles Dealing Methamphetamine (2 counts), Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (1

count)

-Tera Young-Mayfield Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (3 counts)

-Terra Hedges Dealing Methamphetamine (1 count)

-Kenneth Bradley Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (7 counts)

-Shaquille Cannon (Federal Charges) Conspiracy to Possess w/ Intent to Distribute

Controlled Substances, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Controlled

Substances

-Deriq Watters (Federal Charges) Conspiracy to Possess w/ Intent to Distribute

Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances, Felon in

Possession of a Firearm

-Ashley Cockrell Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Methamphetamine (1 count), Theft

-Dustin Rutherford Conspiracy to Commit Dealing Methamphetamine (1 count), Theft

-Jonathan Jones Dealing Methamphetamine (1 count)

-Shawn Brent (Federal Charges) Conspiracy to Possess w/ Intent to Distribute

Controlled Substances, Distribution of Controlled Substances,

Possession w/ Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance, Felon in

Possession of a Firearm

-Andrew Aric Crane Dealing Methamphetamine (3 counts)

-Demarrio Barker (Federal Charge) Distribution of Controlled Substances

-Ashley Carter Dealing Methamphetamine (1 count)

-Billie Noland Jr. Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (3 counts)

-Kasey Hubbard Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (3 counts)

-Daryl Smith Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (3 counts)

-Jerry Jones Dealing Methamphetamine (2 counts)

-Devario Hauser Dealing a Narcotic Drug

-Dallas Milton Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (3 counts), Unlawful Poss. of a Syringe

-Elikahe Green Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (4 counts), Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled

Substance

-Gregory Ryan Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (2 counts)

-Richard Ford Dealing in a Look-a-Like Substance (1 count)

-Breanna Williams-Walker Dealing Methamphetamine (2 counts), Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (1

count), Dealing in a Controlled Substance (6 counts)

-Ashley Hammer Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (4 counts)

-David Levine Dealing Methamphetamine (1 count), Dealing in a Look-a-Like

Substance (1 count), Theft (1 count)

-Michael Swope Dealing Methamphetamine (2 counts)

-Adam Moss Dealing Methamphetamine (2 counts)

-Lenora Causey Dealing Methamphetamine (1 count)

-Johnathon Beatty Dealing Methamphetamine (2 counts), Theft of a Firearm (1 count)

Unlawful Poss. of a Firearm by a Domestic Batterer

-Ronnie Bradfield Dealing Methamphetamine (1 count)

-Candy McKinney Dealing Methamphetamine (2 counts), Conspiracy to Commit Dealing

Methamphetamine (1 count)

-Mark Harris Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (5 counts)

-Noran Shelton Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (3 counts), Poss. of Methamphetamine (1

count), Resisting Law Enforcement, Dealing in a Look-a-Like Substance

(1 count)

-Derek Parvin Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (1 count)

-Nicole Cooper Unlawful Poss. of a Syringe, Poss. of Marijuana, False Informing, Poss. of

Methamphetamine, Poss. of a Narcotic Drug, Howard County Warrant

for Theft

-Joshua Havermale Howard County warrant for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

-Dale Kelley Dealing Methamphetamine, Poss. of Methamphetamine, Maintaining a

Common Nuisance, Howard County warrant for Driving While

Suspended

-Kenneth Sharp Visiting a Common Nuisance

-Andrew Robbins Visiting a Common Nuisance, Boone County warrant for Auto Theft,

Theft, and Driving While Suspended

-Eric Watts Visiting a Common Nuisance, Unlawful Poss. of a Syringe

-Joshua Bell Poss. of Marijuana and Methamphetamine

-Chelsea Hulse Corrupt Business Influence, Theft of a Firearm, Poss. of Marijuana,

Maintaining a Common Nuisance

-Sirtorry Carr Possession of Methamphetamine, Serious Violent Felon with a Firearm

Dealing Methamphetamine.

All of the suspects in this operation have been arrested except Kenneth Bradley, Gregory Ryan, Michael Swope, and Devario Hauser. These individuals have outstanding warrants. KPD asks anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip. This case remains active for investigation.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.