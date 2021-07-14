Onsite clinic brings care to residents’ doorsteps

Two organizations will begin providing onsite mental health and substance use care to residents at Garden Square.
Kokomo Housing Authority (KHA) and Four County are partnering to make the new expansion happen with the goal of creating an environment for residents to more easily access mental health services. KHA executive director Derick Steele said he’s looking forward to the partnership and the help it will give residents.
“We are overwhelmed by the continued support shown by Four County for our residents and the KHA. This partnership started under our previous ROSS Coordinator, Chris Westlake, will continue to grow under both Mr. Westlake’s and new ROSS Coordinator Megan Henry’s vision and commitment to providing our residents with all necessary resources. In this regard, we are proud to continue to partner with Four County to more conveniently provide those resources to our residents,” he said.
Efforts are underway to prepare the new onsite clinic at 800 E. Hoffer St. where Four County will provide onsite clinical therapy services five days a week. In addition to current youth programs and skill-building services, Four County looks to expand the skill-building services to adult programs and provide daily living activities and mood management tools.
Outpatient therapists, skills trainers, and practicum students will make up the majority of the Four County clinicians that will occupy the space.
"We are very pleased to continue our current services and look at service expansion to Kokomo Housing Authority residents, specifically at Garden Square. Having a Four County clinic on site will allow for low barrier access to mental health care, a very exciting venture,” said Vice President of Four County Lisa Willis Gidley.