One killed, one found bound in bathtub at shooting scene

A Kokomo woman was killed in a shooting last night, and while investigating the scene officers located a male victim who had been confined and tortured for 11 days.
At about 6:35 p.m. last evening Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call on the 700 block of South Courtland Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located 25-year-old Lashay R. Young-Beard deceased in the backyard of 703 S. Courtland Ave.
According to a press release, officers proceeded to clear the residence. While doing so, officers located a 24-year-old male confined in the bathtub of the residence. He was bound with duct tape on his mouth, wrists, and ankles.
The man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, reported to officers that he had been confined at the residence for 11 days. He reported that individuals known to him and Young-Beard had confined, battered, and burned him with hot water at the residence.
The victim was in stable condition at the time of the KPD release this morning.
Young-Beard was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Howard County Coroner at 7:02 p.m. last night, and an autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.
Anyone with additional information or video surveillance in the general area of the crime scene is asked to contact Captain Michael Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.