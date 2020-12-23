One killed in late-night shooting

A Kokomo man is dead after being shot multiple times shortly after midnight.
At approximately 12:06 a.m. this morning, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to 803 E. Broadway St. in reference to a shooting. On arrival, officers found one male in the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, Sharman M. Pearson II, 42, of Kokomo, was transported to the emergency room at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
An autopsy is scheduled under the direction of the Howard County coroner’s office at Community Howard Regional Health.
The case remains on going. Kokomo Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to contact Captain Mike Banush at 456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with anonymous tips.
(Editor's note: An earlier version of this article listed the address as 803 E. Elm St. The article has been amended to include the correct location at 803 E. Broadway St.)