One dead from single-vehicle crash

A man was discovered dead after he wrecked his vehicle on State Road 22.
James Decker, 27, of Mooresville, was found dead by Indiana State Police and Howard County Sheriff’s Department authorities on S.R. 22 near County Road 480 West, according to a press release from the ISP. According to ISP, Decker was driving a 2020 International straight truck headed east when, for an undetermined reason, the truck traveled off of S.R. 22 and hit a utility pole, a tree, and a concrete post.
Decker was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release, it has not yet been determined if Deckard was killed by injuries sustained as a result of the crash or a medical issue. Deckard was wearing a seatbelt. An autopsy will be conducted.