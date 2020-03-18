One arrested for reckless homicide following shooting last July

A person has been arrested for reckless homicide following a shooting last July.
On July 8, 2019, officers of the Kokomo Police Department were dispatched to 1514 N. McCann St. in reference to what was reported as an accidental shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 38-year-old Zachariah Aguilar suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. After interviewing multiple witnesses and forensic examinations of the evidence, investigators determined that Aguilar did not accidentally shoot himself.
On March 13, 2020, a warrant was issued for 31-year-old Kamoria Clark for one count of reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony. Today, Clark was arrested in Indianapolis for the outstanding warrant.
This case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Scott Purtee at 456-7322 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 456-7017. Those with information may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.