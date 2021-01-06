Officials sworn into county government

Last week marked somewhat of a changing of the guard as officials for some of the highest positions in county government were sworn in.

Last week at the Howard County courthouse, Howard County GOP officials held a small ceremony to receive their oaths. Positions being filled spanned the gamut, from commissioners and county council at-large, to auditor, coroner, surveyor, treasurer, and judge.

County council

A figurehead of county government, Martha Lake, who served a myriad of positions within the county, most recently as auditor, was sworn in last week on the council. Jim Papacek, a longtime council incumbent, was sworn in as well, marking yet another term on the county’s fiscal body. Lake and Papacek won their council positions comfortably, with Lake leading the race with 31 percent of the vote and Papacek with 24 percent.

Daryl Maple, a new face to county government, was sworn into the at-large position, marking a changing of the guard after incumbent Stan Ortman did not seek another term. Maple secured the council spot with 26 percent.

Commissioners

Last week also saw two Howard County commissioners sworn in. Incumbent Commissioner Brad Bray ran unopposed during the last election, while Jack Dodd beat out Rick Emry to secure the District 2 commissioner spot. The incumbent of the District 2 seat won with 64 percent of the vote. Dodd was caucused in as commissioner to replace former commissioner Tyler Moore.

County positions

Likewise, several positions officially were filled as well: treasure, auditor, coroner, and Superior Court III.

Incumbent Treasurer Christie Branch beat out Ed Foster during the election, securing her term after replacing City Controller Wes Reed, who was brought into city government under the Moore administration.

Newcomer Jessica Secrease ran unopposed for the auditor’s seat this election, replacing Lake as she moved into the county council at-large position.

Likewise, incumbent Steve Seele was sworn in as coroner, securing another term.

Howard County Superior Court III Judge Doug Tate was sworn in by clerk Debbie Stewart.