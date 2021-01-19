Officer-involved shooting possible suicide by cop attempt

Last month’s officer-involved shooting incident may have been an attempt at suicide by cop, according to 911 calls provided to the Kokomo Perspective from Howard County dispatch.

On Dec. 28, officers with the Kokomo Police Department responded to several shots fired calls at approximately 6:36 p.m. in the area of West Markland Avenue and South Goyer Road. Prior to the shots fired calls, however, the roommate of the subject called 911 to report that his roommate, 18-year-old Cody Wright, had posted a suicide note on his Snapchat story.

“It was a long rant, like to his mom,” the caller told dispatch about the note on Snapchat.

The caller told dispatch that Wright wasn’t “home right now” and the type of vehicle Wright owned.

Shortly after, two calls from two different callers were made to dispatch warning of shots fired. Both callers reported a “series” of gunshots, with one saying it was “at least 12 to 13 shots.”

According to a release from KPD, a seven-year-veteran of the department responded to the call and found Wright behind Goodwill on West Markland Avenue. Wright displayed a handgun, and the officer fired shots, injuring Wright. The officer was not injured.

Around this time, Wright’s roommates called 911 a second time, saying that his friend was the one firing the shots and that he might be attempting suicide by cop.

“The shots fired, it’s my friend. We just called in about him, and he posted a suicide note. He’s probably trying to commit suicide by cop,” the caller said.

The caller told dispatch that Wright posted a video on his Snapchat story of him allegedly “unloading like two clips.”

While details were scant as the case is still under investigation by KPD, Capt. Mike Banush said the calls for shots fired were the only information provided to responding officers at the time.

“At the time of the shots fired calls, that was all that was put out to the officers,” Banush said. “It was just shots fired in the area, and he was located. And I don’t know; I haven’t listened to all the calls that came in to dispatch, but as far as I can tell from reading the supplements of the officers, that’s all they were sent to was the shots fired call. They weren’t given any other information.”

When asked if he believed this was a suicide by cop attempt, Banush said “there are several things being considered.”

According to Banush, the responding officer has returned to work but in a “modified capacity” and is not performing regular duties at this time.

After Wright was injured, medics arrived on scene and transported him to a local hospital before he later was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment. Banush said Wright still is being treated at the hospital as of last week.

The Kokomo Perspective requested to view bodycam footage but was denied as the case is still under investigation.

Wright’s roommate declined to comment.