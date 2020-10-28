featured Oct. 28: A week in mugshots Oct 28, 2020 4 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following are the mugshots from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 that appeared in the Kokomo Perspective October 28, 2020 issue. Close 1 of 58 Oct. 19 - Steven Armfield, 54, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Matthew Barnes, 42, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 21 - Michael Beachy, 60, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - Paul Binns, 52, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Kenneth Bradburn, 38, Warrant: (Grant Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Alex Burnett, 24, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Shaquille Cannon, 28, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Attempting to Deal Marijuana, Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Attempting to Deal Methamphetamine Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 16 - Kelly Comstock, 54, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - William Cook, 27, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Amber Cottrell, 36, Resisting Arrest, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 20 - Clymenia Fiedler, 62, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Eric Franklin, 43, Violation of Pretrial Release Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Albert Gayden, 59, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Andrew Geck, 32, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - Kaitlyn Goble, 22, Warrant: Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - Courtney Goheen, 41, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - Jonathan Goolsby, 39, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - Xavier Hamlin, 23, Escape From In-Home Detention, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 16 - Glen Hamren, Sr. (Greentown Arrest), 90, OWI Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 21 - Chong Hui Hannah, 33, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 18 - Ashleigh Harmon, 36, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 16 - Richard Hartung, 68, Invasion of Privacy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Pierce Hasadinton, 26, Contempt of Court Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 18 - Gregory Hollings-worth (Greentown Arrest), 49, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Christopher Johnson, 49, Indirect Contempt of Court Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Carl Jones, 39, Domestic Battery, Interference With Reporting A Crime, Robbery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 18 - Jason Jones, 34, Theft, Unauthorized Entry of Motor Vehicle, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Doran Kendall, 55, Hit & Run, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 20 - Kody Lewis, 27, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Handgun By a Serious Violent Offender, Public Intoxication, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Reckless Driving Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Nathan Linn, 33, Assisting A Criminal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 18 - Davante Love, 27, Trespassing Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Jacob Maine, 34, Unlawful Use of 911 Service Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 20 - Gregory Malone, Jr., 37, Selling Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Nicholas Mealer, 25, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 18 - Sheni Newsom, 29, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Hit & Run, Warrant: (Allen Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Anyah Nieto, 19, Criminal Reckless-ness, Illegal Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - Kendrick Phillips, 30, Battery, Battery Resulting In Bodily Injury Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - Christopher Powell, 30, Criminal Recklessness Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 16 - Chelsea Roach, 29, Driving on a Suspended License Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Tyson Robinson, 46, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Clifford Roseberry, 56, Contempt of Court Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 18 - Anthony Ross, 23, Hit & Run Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 20 - Darrell Slusher, 51, False Informing, Driving On A Suspended License, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 20 - Jeffrey Smith, 39, Domestic Battery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Joshua Smith, 31, Indirect Contempt of Court Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Jamal Smith-White, 26, Warrant: Non-Compliance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 20 - Terry Southerton, 41, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Sheri Spencer, 37, Invasion of Privacy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 20 - William Stanard, 52, Battery Resulting In Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Intimidation Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Travelle Stigger, 23, Domestic Battery, Escape From In-Home Detention, Resisting Arrest, Warrants: Non-Compliance, Failure to Appear Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Patricia Thatcher, 47, Domestic Battery, Adult Confinement Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 21 - Bradley Thomas, 27, Theft Conversion (Shoplifting), Possession of Marijuana Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 16 - Brandon Thomas, 25, Warrant: (Miami Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Johnathon Thompson, 28, Public Intoxication Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 15 - Max Trinoskey, 54, Theft, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Jennifer White, 37, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 17 - Char-Michael Williams, 25, Possession of Paraphernalia Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 19 - Sabrina Wyant, 18, Warrant: (Henry Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kokomo Perspective – October 28 Issue – Mugshots 1 of 58 Oct. 19 - Steven Armfield, 54, Warrant: Non-Compliance Oct. 15 - Matthew Barnes, 42, Warrant: Failure to Appear Oct. 21 - Michael Beachy, 60, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Oct. 17 - Paul Binns, 52, OWI Oct. 19 - Kenneth Bradburn, 38, Warrant: (Grant Co.) Oct. 19 - Alex Burnett, 24, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Paraphernalia Oct. 15 - Shaquille Cannon, 28, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Attempting to Deal Marijuana, Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Attempting to Deal Methamphetamine Oct. 16 - Kelly Comstock, 54, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Non-Compliance Oct. 17 - William Cook, 27, Operating A Motor Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15 Oct. 15 - Amber Cottrell, 36, Resisting Arrest, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Oct. 20 - Clymenia Fiedler, 62, Public Intoxication Oct. 19 - Eric Franklin, 43, Violation of Pretrial Release Oct. 19 - Albert Gayden, 59, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Oct. 19 - Andrew Geck, 32, Warrant: Failure to Appear Oct. 17 - Kaitlyn Goble, 22, Warrant: Failure to Appear Oct. 17 - Courtney Goheen, 41, OWI Oct. 17 - Jonathan Goolsby, 39, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License Oct. 17 - Xavier Hamlin, 23, Escape From In-Home Detention, Warrant: Non-Compliance Oct. 16 - Glen Hamren, Sr. (Greentown Arrest), 90, OWI Oct. 21 - Chong Hui Hannah, 33, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Oct. 18 - Ashleigh Harmon, 36, Domestic Battery Oct. 16 - Richard Hartung, 68, Invasion of Privacy Oct. 19 - Pierce Hasadinton, 26, Contempt of Court Oct. 18 - Gregory Hollings-worth (Greentown Arrest), 49, Public Intoxication Oct. 15 - Christopher Johnson, 49, Indirect Contempt of Court Oct. 15 - Carl Jones, 39, Domestic Battery, Interference With Reporting A Crime, Robbery Oct. 18 - Jason Jones, 34, Theft, Unauthorized Entry of Motor Vehicle, Public Intoxication Oct. 19 - Doran Kendall, 55, Hit & Run, Operating A Vehicle With More Than BAC of 0.15, OWI & Endangering A Person Oct. 20 - Kody Lewis, 27, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a Handgun By a Serious Violent Offender, Public Intoxication, Never Obtaining A Driver’s License, Reckless Driving Oct. 15 - Nathan Linn, 33, Assisting A Criminal Oct. 18 - Davante Love, 27, Trespassing Oct. 19 - Jacob Maine, 34, Unlawful Use of 911 Service Oct. 20 - Gregory Malone, Jr., 37, Selling Marijuana Oct. 15 - Nicholas Mealer, 25, Warrant: Non-Compliance Oct. 18 - Sheni Newsom, 29, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Hit & Run, Warrant: (Allen Co.) Oct. 19 - Anyah Nieto, 19, Criminal Reckless-ness, Illegal Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Marijuana Oct. 17 - Kendrick Phillips, 30, Battery, Battery Resulting In Bodily Injury Oct. 17 - Christopher Powell, 30, Criminal Recklessness Oct. 16 - Chelsea Roach, 29, Driving on a Suspended License Oct. 15 - Tyson Robinson, 46, Domestic Battery Oct. 19 - Clifford Roseberry, 56, Contempt of Court Oct. 18 - Anthony Ross, 23, Hit & Run Oct. 20 - Darrell Slusher, 51, False Informing, Driving On A Suspended License, Warrants: Failure to Appear, Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Oct. 20 - Jeffrey Smith, 39, Domestic Battery Oct. 15 - Joshua Smith, 31, Indirect Contempt of Court Oct. 15 - Jamal Smith-White, 26, Warrant: Non-Compliance Oct. 20 - Terry Southerton, 41, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Oct. 15 - Sheri Spencer, 37, Invasion of Privacy Oct. 20 - William Stanard, 52, Battery Resulting In Bodily Injury, Resisting Arrest, Intimidation Oct. 19 - Travelle Stigger, 23, Domestic Battery, Escape From In-Home Detention, Resisting Arrest, Warrants: Non-Compliance, Failure to Appear Oct. 15 - Patricia Thatcher, 47, Domestic Battery, Adult Confinement Oct. 21 - Bradley Thomas, 27, Theft Conversion (Shoplifting), Possession of Marijuana Oct. 16 - Brandon Thomas, 25, Warrant: (Miami Co.) Oct. 15 - Johnathon Thompson, 28, Public Intoxication Oct. 15 - Max Trinoskey, 54, Theft, Warrant: Petition to Revoke Suspended Sentence Oct. 19 - Jennifer White, 37, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Syringe, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Oct. 17 - Char-Michael Williams, 25, Possession of Paraphernalia Oct. 19 - Sabrina Wyant, 18, Warrant: (Henry Co.) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kokomo Perspective Howard County Oct. 28 A Week In Mugshots Mugshots Arrests