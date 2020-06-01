Numerous stores in the Markland Mall close as rumors of protests swirl

A number of stores in the Markland Mall have closed for the evening as rumors of protests swirl.
According to Markland Mall Regional Vice President Brandon Boyster, the stores were allowed to close if they chose to, and many did out of an abundance of caution.
“We are working with the Kokomo Police Department, which has intel that said a possible protest at the mall at 4, so we’re working closely with them to allow them to do their job,” said Boyster.
A large police presence of both Kokomo Police Department officers and Indiana State Police officers currently sits outside the Markland Mall.
The Kokomo Perspective is monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.