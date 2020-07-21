Now leasing: Multiple local apartment complexes coming to fruition

Kokomo’s housing market is continuing to change drastically, with multiple new apartment complexes either just opening or nearing completion.

In total, three apartment complexes situated around downtown presently are under construction and are set to be complete and ready for leasing in the near future. Two more opened this month, with one as recently as last week, and combined, these projects are adding more than 150 individual units for potential renters. The developer tied to several of these projects said the apartments will continue to transform downtown and offer housing options in a city where the housing inventory is low.

“If Kokomo is like the other communities that we’re monitoring, the more housing you add downtown the more people want to be here,” said Scott Pitcher, the owner of Fortune Companies Inc. “The infrastructure is here. The city, over the years, has put in the parks, the dog parks, the trails. All these things are here. We were very fortunate over here to have all the restaurants nearby. We’re just worried that the pandemic will affect the assets that are down here. We just hope the restaurants survive, and everybody survives so we can keep what we have.”

Just last week, work was completed on the newest addition to Kokomo’s apartment offerings, Sycamore Apartments. The newly-finished complex is nestled at the intersection of East Sycamore Street and South Apperson Way and consists of 58 market-rate units that are headed up by the investment group Four Star Partnership and are being constructed by Fortune Companies.

Pitcher said he expected that development to bolster options for individuals coming to town for employment with General Motors constructing ventilators or engineers being brought in to help revamp Indiana Transmission Plant II into Kokomo Engine Plant. The development, said Pitcher, is unique in the City of Firsts because it will allow leases as short as one month.

“We had a lot of people coming for the ventilators here,” said DJ Butcher, an associate broker with Fortune Companies. “We had a lot of people calling for three-month rentals, and there wasn’t really anything around.”

Another apartment complex that’s been recently completed was Union at Washington Apartments. That affordable-housing development added 50 units alone at 910 ½ N. Washington St. and opened for new renters in late June. The four-story complex, headed by The Annex Group, offered housing for tenants at rates based on 30 percent of the average median income to 80 percent (which tops out at an annual income of $36,000 for one person).

According to property manager Libby Spencer, the development is already over half full, with 28 units already leased out.

The pandemic, it seemed, hadn’t affected renter interest in the property.

“We had a great response, and we still are. We get messages all day long. It doesn’t seem to have affected anything really, the pandemic, for our leases,” said Spencer.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The property manager said that renters at this complex have primarily consisted of Kokomo residents looking to relocate to something “brand new.”

Currently under construction is a project that’s transforming a historic building in the Historic Depot District downtown, Tutor Apartments, at 513 N. Buckeye St. The historic Tudor Building originally was constructed in the early 1900s and now is being renovated. The project involved demolishing the rear portion of the building, which consisted of an empty storage area, while will consist of eight market-rate units. The street-level floor will be able to accommodate up to three retail spaces when complete in mid-August.

Fortune Companies is responsible for the construction of this complex, and Pitcher said as work has progressed attempts were underway to find businesses to occupy the retail spaces. However, the pandemic has slowed these efforts to some extent.

“We think that has a lot to do with the virus,” said Pitcher. “The virus hasn’t slowed residential leasing down but it certainly has commercial. We were really hoping to get a restaurant, and as you know that business right now is in bad shape. Hopefully, when this thing burns off we’ll have a lot of activity there.”

Butcher and his wife, Stephanie, are working to complete a separate project downtown as well, which aims to preserve another historic building. The couple has undertaken renovating a historic structure at 120 W. Monroe St., turning it into eight worker-rate units.

Butcher said he expected that project to be complete in about two months.

Perhaps the most high-profile project currently underway is the renovation of the former YMCA into apartments. That work also is being undertaken by Fortune Companies, and Pitcher projected work to be complete on that development in downtown next year. It will consist of 38 units.

Altogether, these projects amount to an additional 162 new units situated around downtown Kokomo. Pitcher said this should bolster housing options that appeal to the younger generation and some of those who are older and seeking to shed the duties of homeownership, while bolstering the population of downtown Kokomo.

“A lot of people don’t understand the dynamics of the business in the country. Indianapolis is proof of it,” said Pitcher. “Millennials don’t buy homes like previous generations. They wait until later in life. We realize that most people that move downtown will live in these apartments until they want to have children. Then they’ll get a house. But they’re just not in that big of a hurry. Those are the people that we’re targeting.”