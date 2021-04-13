Not out of the woods: Lumber, material shortage hitting home for local suppliers, home builders

The price of lumber has risen drastically since the onset of the pandemic, increasing wait times for houses being built, and industry professionals said that the prices may not be dropping anytime soon.

According to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the price of lumber has skyrocketed more than 180 percent since the COVID-19 pandemic last spring, adding hundreds to material costs and thousands to total costs for the price of homes. Isaiah Baker, owner of Baker Contracting LLC, said the supply of lumber, among other materials, dropped during the COVID-19 shutdowns last year, and it has yet to rebound.

“From what I’m hearing from most of our suppliers and the NAHB, they had some plants that got shut down, and then it comes to supply and demand as well and being able to get the materials as necessary,” Baker said.

According to Heath VanNatter, board member of the Home Builders Association of Howard County and owner of VanNatter Construction LLC, the price of lumber has quadrupled, tacking on prices for both his business and clients’ home costs. NAHB reports estimated that because of the rise in lumber costs, prices for average single-family homes have increased by more than $24,000 since April 2020.

Prior to the pandemic, VanNatter said a sheet of oriented strand board (OSB) cost less than $10. Now a single sheet costs nearly $35. Though prices have increased, both Baker and VanNatter said the market for home building has been at a high.

“We’re building more houses than I ever have,” VanNatter said. “I’m putting 14 foundations in the ground right now. So we’re busier than ever, and it’s a little bit of both (supply and demand). It’s supply, but also the demand is way up.”

Demand for new houses can be contributed to a few factors, namely, a lack of houses on the market.

According to Amy Pate, executive director for the Realtors Association of Central Indiana, there are only 35 homes on the market without contingencies and 102 with contingencies, as of last week, numbers that Pate said were “unheard of.”

“There’s several contributing factors that can be identified,” Pate said. “A lot of baby boomers are staying in place longer, especially with COVID going on. It’s not a great time they feel like unless they need to move. We’ve got a lot of millennials coming into the market. You also have extremely low interest rates. And then there’s also not been as many mortgage foreclosures because, during the pandemic, a lot of on a federal level (stopped).”

On the supply side, Kaleb Hollingsworth, owner of Hollingsworth Lumber in Russiaville, said that during the entirety of his career in lumber supply, he never had seen prices fluctuate like they have been. Normally, Hollingsworth said, the prices are nearly stagnant.

One of the most commonly-used boards, a two-by-four of eight-foot pine, normally would cost $3 to $4 off of the shelf. Now, Hollingsworth said, it’s normal to see that same board go for between $11 to $12.

“It’s just really stressful,” Hollingsworth said. “Typically it doesn’t change that much for us. It’s hard to stay on top of it, and I don’t have a ton of inventory. And I’m buying in at these high prices also. It’s inconvenient and stressful.”

Baker said that prices have seemed to plateau and that lumber prices may fluctuate with the housing market. But with so few homes on the market and home building picking up traction, that day might not come for some time.

“From my opinion and going off what my suppliers are telling me, it seems that it’s somewhat plateaued,” Baker said. “It just going to kind of depend on what the housing market does. If people stop on that or if that kind of bubble hits, and our interest rates are amazing right now. So I think that’s definitely off-setting the costs of materials going up is that you’re getting such a good rate that way.

“So if the housing market kind of dips down a little bit, then the lumber and the supply and demand might dip down with that. But no one is thinking since that (cost) went up 30 or 40 percent that it’s going to go back down. Once people get used to paying that higher rate, they’re not seeing that it’s going to come down significantly.”

Those in the industry said that only time will tell how lumber prices, and material prices as a whole, will affect the home building market in the future.