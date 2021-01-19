After two years of back and forth, a fraud arrest, and resignations, the battle between Northwestern School Corp. and former board member Steven Jones has ended.

Last week, Jones and his wife, Kristy, settled with the Northwestern School Board after a motion to dismiss with prejudice was agreed upon. The case previously was dismissed without prejudice.

The suit came after Jones and his wife sought damages after NSC cut the couple’s bus routes after an impasse was hit during contract negotiations between the two and the school board. The Joneses served as contracted bus drivers for several years, and Jones had a position on the school board.

NSC rejected the couple’s initial bids, thus beginning negotiations between the two. A cost analysis completed by the school found that NSC would save between $80,000 and $100,000 annually if the couple’s routes were absorbed. The school heeded the findings and put the savings toward teacher raises.

In the eventual civil suit, the bus drivers argued that follow-up bids of lower amounts weren’t acted upon by the school and that NSC treated the couple differently than the other contracted drivers as no cost analysis had been performed on other routes. The school denied having accepted a lower bid offer from Jones and his wife.

Alongside the civil suit, Jones ran into trouble with criminal charges filed against him, stemming from him being slapped with a level 6 felony charge of delivery of a false sales document and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a fraudulent sales document. These charges alleged that Jones falsely submitted receipts to NSC for reimbursement related to work performed on a school bus. Those charges were dropped in May of last year, and Jones resigned from the school board.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The order for the civil suit initially was granted but without prejudice, meaning the Joneses could refile their case in court. The school moved to set aside the dismissal out of concern of a second potential law-suit.

“Jones’ dismissal should not be allowed because Defendants will suffer legal prejudice in addition to the prospect of a second lawsuit,” read the brief in support to set aside the dismissal. “The purpose of the rule pertaining to the voluntary dismissal of an action is to eliminate evils resulting from the absolute right of a plaintiff to take a voluntary nonsuit at any stage in the proceedings before the pronouncement of judgement and after the defendant had incurred substantial expense or acquired substantial rights.”

Additionally, the school argued that costs were incurred at great expense and that “school board resources and personnel had to be reassigned away from educational purposes and reallocated to defend Jones’ allegations.”

The first dismissal was filed on March 9.

Attempts to reach the schools and Jones’ lawyer for comment were unsuccessful.