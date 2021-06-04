Northwestern to provide free meals to students, athletes

Northwestern School Corporation is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Free summer meals now are available to all kids and teens ages 18 and younger, no matter what school they attend. Curbside bulk meal pickup is available each Tuesday and Thursday starting June 3 at Northwestern High School, Door 3 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Each Tuesday, participants will receive four days of meals, and each Thursday participants will receive three days of meals totaling seven days of meals for both breakfast and lunch per student.
To participate in curbside pickup, contact Ellen Sipes, Northwestern food service director, at 457-8101 ext. 1020 or ellen.sipes@nwsc.k12.in.us. Additionally, Northwestern is extending a new initiative through the summer and into the following school year. All summer school students and students participating in extra-curricular activities are eligible to receive a free breakfast and lunch while at school during the summer months.
During the school year, any student staying after school can be provided a free meal.