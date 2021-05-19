The Department of Education released the final allocation amounts for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER II) Grant.
Northwestern School Corp. Superintendent Kristen Bilkey announced that fulltime teachers will receive a stipend of up to $1,000.
“The Northwestern School Board recognizes that all employees have provided additional services and duties above and beyond normal duties due to the pandemic in order to continue our excellence in education. For that reason, a stipend was recommended and approved by the school board to provide a targeted and prorated one-time stipend not to exceed $1,000 to be distributed on a prorated full-time teacher equivalent basis for the 2020-21 school year,” read a release from the corporation.
The entire stipend will be paid out on Friday, May 21. School officials worked closely with the teacher’s association in order to provide the stipend to the staff.
“I appreciate all of the additional work, commitment, stress, and sacrifices each employee has made this school year in order to keep our doors open and provide the best education to our students,” said Bilkey.