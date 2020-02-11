Northwestern School board member hit with fraud-related charges

Northwestern School Board Member Steven Jones is in hot water after allegedly attempting to defraud the very school corporation he was elected to serve.
Last Thursday Jones was arrested following an investigation by the Indiana State Police. He faced two charges: a level 6 felony charge of delivery of a false sales document and a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of a fraudulent sales document. The charges stemmed from the belief that Jones falsely submitted receipts to NSC for reimbursement relating to work performed on one of his school buses. That work, alleged police, never was done.
In addition to his duties on the school board, Jones also served as a contracted bus driver for NSC until last year. That year, both his and his wife Kristy’s contracted bus routes were nixed by the school corporation due to an impasse in negotiating new contracts.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the school installed GPS trackers in school buses operating routes for the school. In order for those trackers to be installed, holes had to be drilled in the roofs and dashboards of buses. This included the buses Jones and his wife utilized, which they owned.
In the court document, school officials relayed to police that Jones was unhappy about the holes drilled into his wife’s bus and that a verbal agreement was made between Jones and the corporation to reimburse Jones for a new dashboard for the bus.
On July 20, 2019, NSC Director of Operations Jeff Layden received an email from Jones requesting payment for the damages incurred to his wife’s bus by the GPS installation. Follow-up correspondence between Layden and Jones involved instructions to fix the hole in the dashboard as well as instructions to return the GPS tracker to the school.
Six days later, Jones sent another email, which included an estimate to repair the dashboard but not the roof of the bus.
Then, on Dec. 20, 2019, Jones sent an invoice to Layden showing that a dashboard had been ordered with a cost of $138.32 from Midwest Transit Equipment. However, court documents indicated Layden noticed the invoice showed a ship date of June 10, 2019.
“This date raised red flags with Mr. Layden since the estimate he received from Mr. Jones was dated July 26, 2019,” read the probable cause affidavit.
Layden then followed up with Midwest Transit Equipment, seeking to verify the invoice. He was told the invoice “is not their invoice format and did not come from them. Mr. Jones never ordered the dashboard until Dec. 30, 2019.”
In speaking with NSC Chief Financial Officer Jamie Bolser, the ISP detective was told Jones also had sent her two invoices for damages to his wife’s bus. One was the same from Midwest Transit Equipment, dated June 10, 2019, and the second was for $600 for repairs to the bus roof. The second invoice was from a Vince Lear, and the bill showed it had been paid in cash and billed to Kristy. Work detailed in the invoice included welding to close the hole in the roof of the bus, body filler and repair, and paint. It showed the work was completed on June 15, 2019.
On Jan. 8, ISP Det. Mike Lorena examined the bus formerly owned by Jones, which was purchased by another Kokomo resident on Aug. 6, 2019. He found no work completed to the bus dashboard and similarly “did not observe any welding or work that appeared to have been done on the bus” roof.
The detective continued his investigation, visiting Midwest Transit Equipment in Indianapolis. An employee there confirmed “the invoice was not a legitimate invoice from their company.”
On Jan. 9, the detective visited with Lear at Jones’ business, Tri-County Travel Trailers, about the bus repairs. It appeared Lear was an employee of Jones’ business. On this visit Lear claimed to have fixed the hole in the bus roof and created an invoice at Jones’ direction for tax purposes. The next day, the detective again visited Lear. This time, “when questioned again about work on the school bus Mr. Lear could not confirm he actually worked on Kristy’s school bus. He again restated he made an invoice at the direction of Mr. Jones and that Mr. Jones had asked him to make it out to Kristy. The receipt came from Mr. Jones’ business receipt book. Mr. Lear was adamant that he did work on a bus.”
The next day, Jan. 10, the detective met with Jones for an interview. Jones told the ISP detective that “he created the Midwest Transit Equipment invoice and sent that invoice to Northwestern. He never told them it was not an original invoice or that he created that invoice himself.”
He claimed he received an estimate from the company in July for the repair of the dashboard, but the detective noted the invoice was dated in June. Jones then told the officer that “he never received it, and he never checked to see if he ever received the dashboard. Although he never saw the dashboard, he supposedly ordered in July, he just assumed it was put into Kristy’s bus, but he never looked to see if it actually was. He then reordered the dashboard on Dec. 30, 2019.”
The detective then questioned Jones about the hole in the roof of his wife’s bus. Jones allegedly told the officer he thought Lear fixed the hole but “never checked to see if the hole was actually fixed.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, Jones told the detective that Lear gave him the invoice at his own doing, not because he asked him to create one for tax purposes.
“After confronting Mr. Jones regarding conversation between he and Mr. Lear involving the invoice, Mr. Jones said he did tell Mr. Lear he needed an invoice for tax purposes. He then sent that invoice to Northwestern for payment on work to Kristy’s bus,” read the affidavit.
In regards to the GPS tracker, Jones admitted he refused to return it to NSC until they paid him for the damages to his bus. Jones returned the tracker to the detective during the interview.
Jones was arrested on Feb. 6 after the issuance of a warrant. He was booked into the Howard County jail and posted bond after about 20 minutes.
The charges came at a time when Jones remained locked in a civil suit with NSC. Last year he and his wife filed a suit against the school relating to the termination of the couple’s contracted bus routes.
The termination came after the couple reached an impasse with the school while negotiating new contracts for their routes. The school eventually determined that the pair’s routes could be cut to create a cost savings. Jones was the highest-paid contracted bus route operating within the system, being paid $87,135 during the 2018-2019 school year. That year the average contracted bus driver pay was $67,402.
In their suit, the couple claimed they attempted to submit a lower bid to the school after a higher initial bid was turned down and bought new buses in anticipation of the lower bid being accepted. Northwestern went on to claim that cutting the couple’s routes and divvying them up among other drivers resulted in an annualized savings of about $100,000.