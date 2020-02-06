Northwestern school board member, Galveston Town Marshal arrested

Embattled Northwestern School Corporation board member Steven Jones, who also serves as the Galveston Town Marshall, was arrested today on fraud-related charges.
Today, at about 3:12 p.m., Indiana State Police arrested Jones after an investigation into him allegedly creating fraudulent invoices he’d submitted to the school for repairs to a school bus he owned. The development comes as Jones remains locked in a civil suit against the school corporation he represents as a board member.
According to a release by ISP, Detective Mike Lorona began an investigation into Jones after receiving information that while he worked as a contracted bus driver for NSC he’d attempted to defraud the corporation.
The investigation revealed that before Jones’ bus driving contract with the school ended in 2019, the school system had installed GPS equipment on Jones’ bus. After ending the contract, the school corporation had to retrieve the GPS unit, and the school corporation had agreed to pay repair bills for some of the damage caused to the bus during the installation of the GPS unit.
However, according to ISP, evidence revealed that Jones allegedly created fraudulent repair invoices and purportedly submitted them to the corporation for reimbursement. During the investigation, Lorona found that the repairs were not completed as indicated on the invoices.
The arrest comes as NSC and Jones remain in a civil suit. Jones filed the suit last year after the school corporation, he, and his wife reached an impasse relating to negotiations of the couple’s bus route contracts. In the suit, Jones and his wife sought damages because they had purchased new school buses in anticipation of receiving new contracts with the school system. The school system, according to documents previously reviewed by the Perspective, was projected to save up to $100,000 annually by cutting the two routes and divvying them up among other drivers. The routes were the costliest among those considered during that year’s contracted bus route negotiations.
This is a developing story. It's unclear whether Jones retains his position as the town Marshall of Galveston or his position on the NSC school board.