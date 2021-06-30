Nonprofit PPP recipients

You have permission to edit this article.
This list depicts all Howard County nonprofits that received Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government. The list includes every organization considered a nonprofit, ranging from churches to animal charities. The list is sorted by zip code and from the highest amount received to the lowest. Every organization listed is denoted to have received the full amount of the loan listed. PPP funding became available to the public last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.

46901   
Company NameAmountEmployeesIndustry
The Young Men's Christian Association Of Kokomo Ind $437,145167Other Similar Organizations (except Business, Professional, Labor, and Political Organizations)
Family Service Association Of Howard County, Inc 46901$260,87347Other Individual and Family Services
The Roman Catholic Diocese Of Lafayette-In-Indiana Inc 46901$102,68011Religious Organizations
Community Foundation Of Howard County, Inc 46901$98,6826Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
Faith Temple Inc 46901$86,7008Religious Organizations
United Way Of Howard County Inc 46901$78,18513Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
Morning Star House Of The Lord Church Of The United Brethren 46901$70,13717Religious Organizations
CSI Ministries Inc 46901$63,1005Religious Organizations
Cross America, Inc 46901$58,94319Religious Organizations
Gilead House 46901$53,7009Temporary Shelters
Morning Star House Of The Lord Church Of The United Brethren 46901$43,9004Religious Organizations
Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, Inc 46901$40,4105Religious Organizations
Bridges Outreach, Inc 46901$39,48513Child and Youth Services
Kokomo Grace United Methodist Church 46901$37,56723Religious Organizations
Green Acres subdivision Sections1-8 Homeowners Assoc 46901$34,30615Other Similar Organizations (except Business, Professional, Labor, and Political Organizations)
The Children's Christian Academy 46901$33,2009Elementary and Secondary Schools
Turning Point Soc, Inc 46901$29,3476Voluntary Health Organizations
Shiloh United Methodist Church, Inc 46901$29,2287Religious Organizations
Veterans Of Foreign Wars, George Ray Goudy Post 1152 46901$29,1608Civic and Social Organizations
Project Access Of Howard County, Inc 46901$28,8236Child and Youth Services
Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Inc 46901$27,0908Other Community Housing Services
First Assembly Of God 46901$18,5633Religious Organizations
Wayman Chapel Ame Church 46901$15,2266Religious Organizations
Minority Health Alliance Of Howard County 46901$12,1981Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
Northview Christian Church 46901$10,0004Religious Organizations
Literacy Coalition Of Kokomo-Howard Co. Inc 46901$8,6002Exam Preparation and Tutoring
Literacy Coalition Of Kokomo-Howard County, Inc 46901 $8,0002Exam Preparation and Tutoring
Howard County Acquatics, Inc 46901$7,7023Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers
Howard County Historical Society, Inc 46901$7,4474Museums
Bon Air Church Of The Nazarene 46901$7,2201Religious Organizations
Howard County Aquatics LLC 46901$6,8923Sports and Recreation Instruction
Valley Of Grace 46901$6,8091Residential Mental Health and Substance Abuse Facilities
Westside Baptist Church Of Kokomo Inc 46901$4,3321Religious Organizations
Parr United Methodist Church 46901$3,3002Religious Organizations
Kokomo Symphonic Society, Inc 46901$2,3301Musical Groups and Artists
46902   
    
Crossroads Community Church Of Kokomo Inc 46902$442,48457Religious Organizations
Redeemer Lutheran Schoool 46902$134,52019Religious Organizations
ST. Joan Of Arc Catholic Church 46902$133,62014Religious Organizations
Kokomo First Church Of The Nazarene, Inc 46902$121,60013Religious Organizations
Kokomo Humane Society 46902$119,66720Veterinary Services
Lutheran Church Of Our Redeemer 46902$108,50811Religious Organizations
Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, Inc 46902$89,74710Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
Acacia Academy, Inc 46902$80,25015Elementary and Secondary Schools
Temple Baptist Church Of Kokomo, Indiana, Inc 46902$68,00012Religious Organizations
Judson Road Christian Church Inc 46902$47,9325Religious Organizations
South Creek Church Of God 46902$44,48115Religious Organizations
Fairfield Christian Church Inc 46902$42,3456Religious Organizations
Project Access Howard County Inc 46902$28,8256Child and Youth Services
ST. Luke's United Methodist Church Of Kokomo, Inc 46902$28,56111Religious Organizations
Grace Baptist Church Of Kokomo Indiana 46902$28,1674Religious Organizations
Kokomo Urban Outreach, Inc 46902$27,6104Child and Youth Services
Samaritan Caregivers Inc 46902$26,7155Services for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities
Opportunity Knocks Community Learning Center Inc 46902$26,30012Child Day Care Services
Church Of God Of The Mountain Assembly 46902$20,1303Religious Organizations
Calvary Baptist Church Of Kokomo, In 46902$15,7632Religious Organizations
Woodland Church Of God 46902$15,7001Religious Organizations
Grace Fellowship Efc 46902$11,8752Religious Organizations
Mental Health America Of North Central Indiana 46902$8,5002Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers
Refreshing Springs Church 46902$7,3136Religious Organizations
Maple Grove Community Church 46902$3,5421Religious Organizations
    
GREENTOWN   
    
Christian Life Fellowship, Inc 46936$5,2172Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
    
RUSSIAVILLE   
    
United Methodist Church 46979$8,3134 Religious Organizations

