Nonprofit PPP recipients

This list depicts all Howard County nonprofits that received Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government. The list includes every organization considered a nonprofit, ranging from churches to animal charities. The list is sorted by zip code and from the highest amount received to the lowest. Every organization listed is denoted to have received the full amount of the loan listed. PPP funding became available to the public last year through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help businesses, self-employed workers, and other agencies maintain payroll for their employees.
|46901
|Company Name
|Amount
|Employees
|Industry
|The Young Men's Christian Association Of Kokomo Ind
|$437,145
|167
|Other Similar Organizations (except Business, Professional, Labor, and Political Organizations)
|Family Service Association Of Howard County, Inc 46901
|$260,873
|47
|Other Individual and Family Services
|The Roman Catholic Diocese Of Lafayette-In-Indiana Inc 46901
|$102,680
|11
|Religious Organizations
|Community Foundation Of Howard County, Inc 46901
|$98,682
|6
|Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
|Faith Temple Inc 46901
|$86,700
|8
|Religious Organizations
|United Way Of Howard County Inc 46901
|$78,185
|13
|Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
|Morning Star House Of The Lord Church Of The United Brethren 46901
|$70,137
|17
|Religious Organizations
|CSI Ministries Inc 46901
|$63,100
|5
|Religious Organizations
|Cross America, Inc 46901
|$58,943
|19
|Religious Organizations
|Gilead House 46901
|$53,700
|9
|Temporary Shelters
|Kokomo Zion United Methodist Church, Inc 46901
|$40,410
|5
|Religious Organizations
|Bridges Outreach, Inc 46901
|$39,485
|13
|Child and Youth Services
|Kokomo Grace United Methodist Church 46901
|$37,567
|23
|Religious Organizations
|Green Acres subdivision Sections1-8 Homeowners Assoc 46901
|$34,306
|15
|Other Similar Organizations (except Business, Professional, Labor, and Political Organizations)
|The Children's Christian Academy 46901
|$33,200
|9
|Elementary and Secondary Schools
|Turning Point Soc, Inc 46901
|$29,347
|6
|Voluntary Health Organizations
|Shiloh United Methodist Church, Inc 46901
|$29,228
|7
|Religious Organizations
|Veterans Of Foreign Wars, George Ray Goudy Post 1152 46901
|$29,160
|8
|Civic and Social Organizations
|Project Access Of Howard County, Inc 46901
|$28,823
|6
|Child and Youth Services
|Coordinated Assistance Ministries, Inc 46901
|$27,090
|8
|Other Community Housing Services
|First Assembly Of God 46901
|$18,563
|3
|Religious Organizations
|Wayman Chapel Ame Church 46901
|$15,226
|6
|Religious Organizations
|Minority Health Alliance Of Howard County 46901
|$12,198
|1
|Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
|Northview Christian Church 46901
|$10,000
|4
|Religious Organizations
|Literacy Coalition Of Kokomo-Howard Co. Inc 46901
|$8,600
|2
|Exam Preparation and Tutoring
|Howard County Acquatics, Inc 46901
|$7,702
|3
|Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers
|Howard County Historical Society, Inc 46901
|$7,447
|4
|Museums
|Bon Air Church Of The Nazarene 46901
|$7,220
|1
|Religious Organizations
|Valley Of Grace 46901
|$6,809
|1
|Residential Mental Health and Substance Abuse Facilities
|Westside Baptist Church Of Kokomo Inc 46901
|$4,332
|1
|Religious Organizations
|Parr United Methodist Church 46901
|$3,300
|2
|Religious Organizations
|Kokomo Symphonic Society, Inc 46901
|$2,330
|1
|Musical Groups and Artists
|46902
|Crossroads Community Church Of Kokomo Inc 46902
|$442,484
|57
|Religious Organizations
|Redeemer Lutheran Schoool 46902
|$134,520
|19
|Religious Organizations
|ST. Joan Of Arc Catholic Church 46902
|$133,620
|14
|Religious Organizations
|Kokomo First Church Of The Nazarene, Inc 46902
|$121,600
|13
|Religious Organizations
|Kokomo Humane Society 46902
|$119,667
|20
|Veterinary Services
|Lutheran Church Of Our Redeemer 46902
|$108,508
|11
|Religious Organizations
|Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, Inc 46902
|$89,747
|10
|Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
|Acacia Academy, Inc 46902
|$80,250
|15
|Elementary and Secondary Schools
|Temple Baptist Church Of Kokomo, Indiana, Inc 46902
|$68,000
|12
|Religious Organizations
|Judson Road Christian Church Inc 46902
|$47,932
|5
|Religious Organizations
|South Creek Church Of God 46902
|$44,481
|15
|Religious Organizations
|Fairfield Christian Church Inc 46902
|$42,345
|6
|Religious Organizations
|ST. Luke's United Methodist Church Of Kokomo, Inc 46902
|$28,561
|11
|Religious Organizations
|Grace Baptist Church Of Kokomo Indiana 46902
|$28,167
|4
|Religious Organizations
|Kokomo Urban Outreach, Inc 46902
|$27,610
|4
|Child and Youth Services
|Samaritan Caregivers Inc 46902
|$26,715
|5
|Services for the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities
|Opportunity Knocks Community Learning Center Inc 46902
|$26,300
|12
|Child Day Care Services
|Church Of God Of The Mountain Assembly 46902
|$20,130
|3
|Religious Organizations
|Calvary Baptist Church Of Kokomo, In 46902
|$15,763
|2
|Religious Organizations
|Woodland Church Of God 46902
|$15,700
|1
|Religious Organizations
|Grace Fellowship Efc 46902
|$11,875
|2
|Religious Organizations
|Mental Health America Of North Central Indiana 46902
|$8,500
|2
|Outpatient Mental Health and Substance Abuse Centers
|Refreshing Springs Church 46902
|$7,313
|6
|Religious Organizations
|Maple Grove Community Church 46902
|$3,542
|1
|Religious Organizations
|GREENTOWN
|Christian Life Fellowship, Inc 46936
|$5,217
|2
|Other Grantmaking and Giving Services
|RUSSIAVILLE
|United Methodist Church 46979
|$8,313
|4
|Religious Organizations