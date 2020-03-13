No visitors: Community Howard tightens hospital visitor restrictions

In an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), influenza, and other infectious diseases and to protect patients and employees, Community Health Network announced for the second time this week it is tightening visitor restrictions at its hospital sites.
Beginning Friday, March 13, no visitors will be permitted at Community Howard Regional Health, Community Hospital North, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital South, Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Community Behavioral Health, and Community Hospital Anderson.
Exceptions will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor per room:
- Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)*
- OB/delivery
- Pediatrics
- Emergency Department (ED)
- Inpatient surgery (day of surgery only)
- Outpatient surgery
- Outpatient provider appointment
- End of life situations
- Behavioral Health treatment/discharge planning
A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only.
*Both parents may be permitted in NICU.
Earlier this week Community announced it would enhance flu restrictions already in place and screen all visitors entering its hospital sites to determine if they were at risk for COVID-19. Those who did not pass screenings were not permitted in the hospitals.
Community has a designated call center if someone is concerned they have acquired or been exposed to COVID-19:
In Indianapolis: 317.621.5500
In Kokomo: 765 776.3990
In Anderson: 765.298.4240
More information about COVID-19 and future updates can be found atecommunity.com/covid19/.